New Destiny 2 Trailer Details the Season of the Worthy

The latest and greatest season of Destiny 2 is nearly here, and Bungie has revealed a bunch of details about the game’s upcoming 10th season in addition to releasing a new trailer that spotlights its narrative content. In short, players should gear up to help bring the Warmind Rasputin back to defensive power on March 10th.

The short version here is that the new season will focus on trying to prevent the game’s Last City from being destroyed thanks to a collision previously set in motion with The Almighty, a giant spaceship now plummeting towards the location. Functionally, this means there will be new public events to prepare the Warmind to defend against the ship, among other changes.

Power the Warmind to save the Last City from destruction, compete in Trials of Osiris, and unlock new Exotics in Season of the Worthy. ⚔️ https://t.co/cO6sMz3YSP pic.twitter.com/Ptlsz9w19Q — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 3, 2020

As typical, a new season also means new Exotic weapons and armor, a new Season Pass, and more. That includes the return of the Trials of Osiris player-vs-player mode, which has been absent from the video game but was previously extremely popular. Notably, Trials of Osiris is set to come back on March 13th, the weekend after the new season starts, and will return every weekend thereafter.

Here’s how Bungie describes the narrative of the upcoming season on its website:

“With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City. Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.”

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The latest season, Season of the Worthy, is set to launch on March 10th and run until June 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.