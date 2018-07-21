Destiny 2 Players Uncover a Secret That Leads to a New Exotic Weapon

Destiny 2 players have been on the hunt for the Black Spindle for months now and though the secret quest doesn’t offer that specific reward (at least not yet), it does offer something near identical and equally as cool: the Whisper of the Worm.

The quest itself takes place on the planet Io, but prepare for a timed mission. For those that played for the Black Spindle in Destiny 1, the mission runs similarly to that. The public event, called Taken Blight, is found in the Lost Oasis area – just … erm, watch out for that Taken boss. Urzok is found just roaming around but he’s the key to unlocking the needed portal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kill Urzok and a portal will open, which will let players access this public event. “The Whisper” quest will be officially dolled out, which will jumpstart the 20 minute timer. If the fireteam can’t get it done in the alloted time, they’re booted and must await another respawn to start all over.

Successfully complete “The Whisper” quest and the newly unveiled exotic sniper rifle will be awarded to players. The most notable perk is the White Nail, which allows players to utilizing more effective precision damage while also keeping that magazine fully loaded.

Once the gun is in the player’s possession, the Heroic version of the quest will be unlocked and available to take on. It can be activated at any time for players with a 400 power level and will offer a chance to unlock the Worm Box Breathing perk to increase damage.

A pretty sweet deal, especially for dedicated Destiny 2 players. You can also check out the walkthrough guide in the YouTube video at the top of the article for a more visual representation on how to unlock this reward.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What do you think about the hidden quest in Destiny 2? Are you excited for the new content drop with Forsaken? Sound off with your thoughts on the Bungie MMO in the comment section below and tell us of your Guardian adventures!

Source: Reddit