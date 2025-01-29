Destiny 2 Adding Star Wars Cosmetics in New Collab

Although The Final Shape concluded Destiny 2‘s Light and Darkness saga, that doesn’t mean Bungie is done telling stories in their sci-fi universe. Far from that, actually. The Washington-based studio recently held a developer livestream for the game’s third episode titled Destiny 2: Heresy. Acting as the final epilogue to the title’s first major saga, the developers took a deep dive into all the new content releasing in just under a week. This also happens to include a major crossover from one of the most popular multimedia franchises of all-time, Star Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the Destiny 2: Heresy Act 1 Developer Livestream, Bungie revealed a trio of armor sets inspired by the soldiers of the Galactic Empire. A themed armor set will be available for each class, so anyone can don the look of the galaxy’s infamous troopers. Specifically, Death Trooper (Covert Rangers), Imperial Royal Guard (Royal Protector), and Storm Trooper (Shock Enforcer) sets will be available for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans respectively.

Additionally, a new Star Wars-themed ghost shell will also be added to Destiny 2. Continuing the Galactic Empire theme, the DS-2 Shell is modeled after the second Death Star from the final film in the series’ original trilogy, Return of the Jedi. Beyond just looking like the menacing battle station, it even shoots a tiny super laser. This ghost shell will be available for all classes.

Play video

Related:Destiny 2 Roadmap Reveals Two New Expansions Planned for 2025

Additionally, there will be a Star Wars-themed sparrow, ship, emote, and finisher coming to Destiny 2, but Bungie did not reveal them during the livestream. However, it did confirm that all of the new collaboration items will be available in the Eververse store when Heresy begins on February 4th. To purchase items, players will need the game’s Silver currency, which can be acquired by purchasing it with actual money. Prices for the upcoming items were not revealed during the presentation.

This is not the first time Destiny 2 has collaborated with a well-known franchise. However, most of their previous crossovers have been based in the world of video games. This includes Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, The Witcher, Street Fighter, Halo, and several different popular PlayStation franchises. Ahead of the release of 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the game featured a sparrow, ship, and ghost shell themed after the iconic comedy franchise. This bundle went for 2,800 Silver, which is around $30 in actual cash. Although it wasn’t announced, players can expect to potentially pay the same amount for the Star Wars collab items.

The Star Wars crossover is just part of the latest Destiny 2 Episode. Heresy is the final epilogue of the long-running Light and Darkness saga that began in 2014. It will be split into three Acts, with the first seeing the return of the Dreadnaught. Guardians can take part in a new activity called The Nether, which mixes exploration, combat, and escalating difficulty that will “keep players on their toes each time they board.”

“What’s significant about the Dreadnaught’s return for Heresy is that it’s going to be changing, and we’re going to be fighting through it in ways we’ve yet to experience,” said Destiny 2 Narrative Architect Nikko Stevens in a recent PS Blog post. “The Dreadnaught has reawakened for the first time in almost a decade, spurring the Vanguard and Guardians across the system to take notice. We finally get to see what has become of the Dreadnaught years after Oryx was felled and its halls were left to corrode, without a Navigator.”

“There is a constant surge of Taken forces and corruptive power spilling from the Dreadnaught in Heresy,” said Stevens. “The outpouring of corruption is like an acerbic current that pushes back against Guardian forces attempting to board the Dreadnaught. This is where The Nether comes in.”

All of the new content, gameplay modifications, and themed cosmetics come to Destiny 2 when the new Episode launches February 4th.