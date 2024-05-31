Destiny 2 Announces Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

Over the last several months, the developers at Bungie have shown more than a passing interest in adding new crossovers to Destiny 2. Players have seen everything from The Witcher to Ghostbusters content in their shooter. The move to move to a Fortnite approach to crossovers has been fun to see, and it's continuing with the latest reveal. Bungie revealed that a new Dungeons and Dragons crossover is coming to Destiny 2. The collaboration comes to the game next week alongside the new The Final Shape expansion. It's safe to say that next week will be an exciting time for Destiny 2 fans.

Destiny 2 x Dungeons and Dragons Crossover

As you can see in the trailer above, the upcoming Destiny 2 x Dungeons and Dragons crossover features "Faerûn-inspired armor ornaments for every class." That means Warlocks are getting the Flayer's Dominion set, Titans can pick up the Apex Draconic set, and Hunters can get the Spectral Displacer set. Of the three, the Flayer's set is best-looking in our eyes, though you can't go wrong with any of them.

On top of the character skins, players can pick up the Adventurer's Pack bundle. It includes a Queen of Dragons ship, the Owlbear Chariot Sparrow, and the Eye Tyrant Ghost shell. Again, our favorite amongst these crossover items is the Owlbear Chariot, but all three would be great additions to any cosmetic lineup for Dungeons and Dragons fans, making them a great addition to The Final Shape.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Release Date

As mentioned, Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches next week. To be specific, the new DLC comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 4th. The Final Shape is meant to be the end of Destiny 2's first major story saga. The Light and Darkness saga has been happening for seven years, making this a major milestone for Bungie. Alongside the saga finale, the new expansion features new super abilities for each subclass and the brand-new Prismatic subclass. Unlike previous expansions, Year 7 will not be divided into four seasonal content updates. Instead, Bungie is splitting it into three acts: Echoes, Revenant, and Heresay. Echoes will kick off the week after the expansion launches and the next two episodes will tentatively follow in October 2024 and February 2025.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.