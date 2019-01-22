This ‘Destiny 2’ Bug Lets Players Raid In Third Person

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter that offers numerous PvP experiences once the campaign is wrapped. For those that have wondered what this game would feel like in the third-person instead, a new glitch lets Guardians take to the title with a brand new perspective.

Unfortunately, the third-party glitch is limited to the Scourge of the Past raid and Hunters seem to be exempt. For those playing as a Titan or a Warlock, however — here’s what you need to know in order to kickstart this bug into action before it’s patched out.

To get started, the first thing you need to do is locate a Beserker when the Scourge first begins. Be patient, because this enemy needs to be close to activating its suppression cloud. Right when it looks like the attack is firing up, trigger your Stormcaller Super.

That’s it! Though I haven’t had a chance to replicate this myself on my own Guardian, the video above indicates that this is literally all that’s needed to trigger the third-person glitch. Be a Titan or a Warlock, start the Scourge of the Past raid, activate the Stormcaller right before the first Berserker activates its Supression Cloud. Boom, new perspective.

There are others that are saying there’s an alternative way to trigger this particular bug which requires triggering a Titan’s Rally Barricade or Chaos Reach, though some players are saying that’s a 50/50 shot and that the third-person mode doesn’t remain.

Though this bug needs to be triggered in the beginning of the raid, it looks like the viewpoint will stick until completion. Again — at least until it’s patched out.

As for the game itself, Destiny 2 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.