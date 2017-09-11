Destiny 2 Tops UK Charts but Falls Short of First Game

Destiny 2 may have stormed ahead of other games in the UK, but it still fell way short of the success seen by the first game in the series.

Compared to the original Destiny, the second installation’s sales were down almost 58 percent, according to gamesindustry.biz. It’s still the biggest launch in the UK so far this year, but the drop in sales when stacked up against the first game is pretty sharp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the source points out, this isn’t exactly an uncommon occurrence in recent sequels with follow-up games having a rough time living up to their predecessors. Despite Destiny 2’s hype and Bungie’s success so far with the game that’s already racked up player counts in the millions, it seems that the sequel still isn’t exempt from the trend.

There are a couple of factors that could play into the drop in sales though, specifically with which consoles both games were released for. Destiny was released for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 as well, but Destiny 2 was only released for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 with a PC release scheduled soon. The numbers also don’t include digital sales, a method of purchasing games that’s certainly grown during the current generation of consoles.

Looking at the sales for Destiny 2 on both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 that it’s been released for so far, it also seems that more players opted to buy the game on the PS4 as opposed to console’s competitor. Fifty-eight percent of those who purchased Destiny 2 did so for the PS4 with the rest sticking to their Xbox One version, a statistic that may be interesting fuel for console warriors.

Below is the list of games that topped the charts in the UK for the month up till Sept. 9:

Destiny 2 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Forza Horizon Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy F1 2017 Dishonored 2 Doom Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Destiny 2 is currently available for the Xbox One and PS4 with a PC release coming on Oct. 26.