‘Destiny 2’ Update Outlines Gambit Mode Changes

Bungie has just outlined their October plans for their MMO Destiny 2 and in addition to the epic return of the Festival of the Lost they also shared some big changes coming to their Gambit Mode.

According to Bungie, “The following changes are currently in development for Destiny 2 Update 2.0.5, planned for October 30. If any issues are found in the course of that work, changes may be delayed or tweaked accordingly. Make sure to stay tuned for future updates. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know, coming directly from the Gambit team.”

They also shared how they are going to be making some changes to how frequently the Ascendant Primeva Servitor appears in response to the overwhelming fan feedback. “During week three of the curse cycle, also known as a full-curse week, the Ascendant Primeval Servitor will have almost the same chance to spawn as any other Primeval. We will also be increasing the chance for the boss to spawn during lesser-curse weeks, but it will still be lower than during a full-curse week.”

Bungie added, “Ascendant Primeval Servitor spawn rate will increase significantly when these changes are released, we are tweaking how ship and Sparrow rewards drop from the boss. Vanity items are no longer guaranteed drops for subsequent boss kills after you earn the quest, instead the vanity items will now only have a chance to drop.”

Weapon balance changes are also coming to this mode, including the amount of ammo players will receive when opening an Ammo Crate:

Sleeper Simulant: Ammo crate will grant two shots (down from four)

Swords: Ammo crate will grant 12 Sword ammo (up from six)

Following when this update goes live, the team over at Bungie promises to pay close attention to the feedback to make sure this was the change players were asking for and if any more tweaks would be needed in the near future.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also read upmore about the return of the Festival of the Lost and other major game changes in our previous coverage here.