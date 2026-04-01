6 Most Exciting New Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 Games to Look Forward to in April 2026, Ranked

March was pretty packed with major new game releases, from cozy titles like Pokemon Pokopia to highly anticipated action games like Crimson Desert. As a result, heading into April 2026 feels a bit slow in comparison. But there are still plenty of new games coming out this month across all platforms. And that includes quite a few exciting new games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

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Whether you bought a Switch 2 to play Pokopia or you’re still playing on your original Nintendo Switch, there’s likely a new release or two to look forward to in April 2026. The Switch and Switch 2 are getting plenty of new games, with first-party titles like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and plenty of exciting new installments from third-party devs. So if you’re looking for new games for the Switch or Switch 2 this April, here are some of the most exciting ones headed our way. And yes, I ranked them in order of hype from least to most exciting.

6)Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard

Image courtesy of Poncle

Release Date: April 21st

Platform(s): Switch, plus PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

If you like Vampire Survivors and/or deckbuilding games, this is one to check out. It is a brand-new spin-off from Vampire Survivors, bringing players a whole new way to engage with the classic lore. This one is exciting for Vampire Survivors fans and deckbuilder enthusiasts. That said, it feels like the market is pretty saturated with deckbuilding games and roguelites at the moment, so it gets the bottom slot among the most exciting releases for the month.

Vampire Crawlers is launching for the original Nintendo Switch and is confirmed to be playable on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. It costs $9.99 and will also be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series XIS when it launches on April 21st.

5) inKONBINI: One Store, Many Stories

Image courtesy of Nagai Industries and Beep Japan Inc.

Release Date: April 30th

Platforms: Switch, plus PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

If you love shopkeeping sims as much as I do, inKONBINI is definitely one for your wishlist. This game is a narrative-driven slice-of-life game where you run a small-town convenience store in 1990s Japan. You get all the fun of running your own small shop, plus an engaging story that’s shaped by your choices. Personally, this might be my most anticipated game for the month, but as a shopkeeping sim, I respect that it’s a bit more niche than some other entries here.

inKONBINI launches on April 30th for the Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Pricing for the digital version hasn’t yet been confirmed, but physical editions are up for pre-order for $49.99.

4) Pokemon Champions

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Release Date: April 8th

Platform(s): Switch & Switch 2

The Switch and Switch 2 versions of the new battle-focused Pokemon game are set to release on April 8th. This marks the start of a new era for competitive Pokemon. Those who love turn-based Pokemon battles will no doubt get plenty out of this one, even if I have some concerns about the monetization structure. But given that it appeals to a smaller segment of the Pokemon fanbase, I don’t think this is going to do nearly Pokopia numbers.

Pokemon Champions is free-to-start, with optional subscriptions and in-game purchases. It will be exclusive to Switch and Switch 2 at launch, with a mobile version coming in the future.

3) Outbound

Image courtesy of Square Glade Games

Release Date: April 23rd

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

I played the demo for this cozy survival game during Steam Next Fest, and I can’t wait to experience it on my Switch! Outbound is an open-world exploration game where you’re tasked with living sustainably off the grid. Your van is your home base and companion as you explore and adapt to the world around you. This has plenty to offer for survival fans and those who like a more cozy open-world experience, and it feels right at home on the Switch family of consoles.

Outbound is releasing on April 23rd for the Nintendo Switch. It is confirmed to be compatible with the Switch 2, as well. The game is priced at $24.99 and will also be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

2) Pragmata

Image courtesy of Capcom

Release Date: April 17th

Platform(s): Switch 2, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

For sci-fi fans and gamers who like an interesting combat system, Pragmata is the game to watch for April. Capcom has really delivered with 2026 releases so far, and this could well be another hit. It follows Hugh and his android companion, Diana, as they try to survive and escape a lunar research station. And having played it on Switch 2 earlier this year, I can confirm it runs well on the system and looks great.

Pragmata launches on April 17th for the Switch 2 (sorry, OG Switch owners, this one won’t be available). It costs $59.99 and will also be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

1) Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Release Date: April 16th

Platform(s): Switch & Switch 2

If you enjoy cozy games with a side of chaos, Tomodachi Life is the game to watch for the Switch and Switch 2 this April. The long-awaited follow-up to the original Tomodachi Life once again lets you take charge of an island filled with Mii characters you create and control. Given how much players are already loving the free demo, this is poised to be the biggest new release for the Switch family of consoles this month.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will release exclusively for the Switch and Switch 2 on April 16th. The free demo is available now, and the full game will cost $59.99 at release.

What new games are you planning to get for your Switch/Switch 2 this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!