Destiny 2 Reveals Revamped Vault of Glass Raid Release Date

One of the most popular raids in the original Destiny was the Vault of Glass. Part of the attachment that so many people have to this specific raid is that it was the first one ever featured in the series. Up until this point, Bungie has made it clear that it has had plans to bring back the Vault of Glass, but a specific date for when this revamped iteration of the classic venture might be coming back. Well, as of today, that has changed.

In the latest "This Week at Bungie" blog on the studio's website today, it was finally announced when the Vault of Glass will be making its arrival in Destiny 2. The raid is set to go live as part of the game's upcoming season on May 22.

As for what fans can expect in the Vault of Glass this time around, Bungie is staying pretty quiet at the moment. Although come changes are said to be rolling out in this new iteration of the classic raid, some of the bigger adjustments Bungie is keeping to itself for the time being. "The story isn’t changing, but you may notice other differences," said Bungie's blog today. "Our goal was to keep the feeling similar to how you remember, but we have made some updates to bring this content up to Destiny 2 standards."

In addition to the Vault of Glass simply making a return, Bungie will also be having one of its usual races for teams looking to complete the raid first. Since this is a raid that many fans are already familiar with, however, the studio added a few more caveats to make it a greater challenge. The first team that can clear Vault of Glass under these new conditions will then be the recipient of a real-life championship belt that has their clan name printed onto it. It's pretty darn awesome, if I do say so myself.

While this is perhaps a given, Vault of Glass will be rolling out simultaneously across all of Destiny 2's platforms meaning that you can look to get in on the action via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC when it arrives next month.

