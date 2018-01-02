Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Wraps Up The Dawning, Eververse Changes, And More

The new year brings with it new content and developers from all game types are chiming in to make their games even better. Bungie’s weekly reset has arrived for their popular MMO Destiny 2, and with it comes its usual Nightfall rotation, Raid info, Faction weapons, Eververse changes, and more. Also included in its most recent update is the team beginning to wrap up their holiday event, The Dawning, that will continue to run until January 9th.

Here’s what the latest reset brings:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nightfall Strike – A Garden World (Requires Curse of Osiris)

Infinite Forest – Find when Panoptes was created

Find when Panoptes was created Modifiers Torrent – abilities recharge much faster Timewarp: Zero Hour – Timers cannot be extended

Challenges Speed of Dark – Nightfall must be completed with 5 minutes remaining Unbroken – Complete with less than three deaths Shielded Minotaurs – Take out the minotuars in under 90 seconds.



Leviathan Raid Rotation

Royal Pools

The Gauntlet

Pleasure Gardens

Calus

Raid Challenge: Pleasure Gardens

Flashpoint: Io

Meditations through Ikora:

Fury Use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almight

The Gateway Must have Curse of Osiris

Sacrilege Ikora’s quest about learning more on her loss of light



Faction weapon sale:

Devrim Kay – Flassh and Thunder Shotgun

Asher Mir – Widow’s Bite Sniper

Sloan – Nox Echo III Fusion Rifle

Zavala – Curtain Call Rocket Launcher

Failsafe – Seven-Six-Five Scout Rifle

Lord Shaxx – Play of the Game Grenade Launcher

Eververse:

Omega Armor (Arms) – 800 Bright Dust

Precious Metals Shell Legendary Ghost – 400 Bright Dust

Purple Beam Effects Rare Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

Veist Poison Shimmer Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Funky Dance Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust

Can-Do Attitude Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust

Arondight Legendary Sparrow – 600 Bright Dust

Armcoat Legendary Ship – 500 Bright Dust

Particle Accelerator Exotic Weapon Ornament (Graviton Lance) – 1,250 Bright Dust

War Beast Skin Exotic Weapon Ornament (Legend of Acrius) – 800 Bright Dust

Hakke History Polish Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Fireteam Medallion Consumable – 50 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard Consumable – 350 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Crucible Consumable – 750 Bright Dust

The Dawning:

Snowball Fights

Guardians aren’t just arming themselves with weapons. There are snowball piles everywhere you look. In the Tower and at the Farm, you can tag your friends for bragging rights. In Strikes, you can blast an enemy with a snowball to stun them and deal big damage. Stay frosty out there.

Mayhem in the Cold

Keep your blood warm and your heart pumping in the Crucible. Mayhem is back, so your abilities recharge faster. Point values are cranked up enough to melt the ice. It’s anarchy—and it’s awesome.

Milestones of Winter

Engage in Crucible Mayhem or become legend in Strikes and you’ll be rewarded. Every week, complete a milestone for a Dawning engram.

Get in the giving mood with new consumables that give rewards to everyone you’re playing with. If there’s a specific Dawning item that you have your heart set on, Tess will refresh her inventory each week, enabling you to use your Bright Dust reserves for your holiday shopping.

On one week or another during the three-week event, you’ll find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armour piece on her shelves.

Gifting and Receiving

Pick up a Dawning Gift Schematic from the Bazaar. Venture to other worlds and craft a unique gift for the vendors and agents you find in the Tower and beyond. Then, give the lucky recipient their gift and receive a gift in return. You can participate in the season of giving every day of the event.

This week’s reset will last from January 2nd until January 8th as a part of Bungie’s weekly rotation.