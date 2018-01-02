Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Wraps Up The Dawning, Eververse Changes, And More

The new year brings with it new content and developers from all game types are chiming in to make their games even better. Bungie’s weekly reset has arrived for their popular MMO Destiny 2, and with it comes its usual Nightfall rotation, Raid info, Faction weapons, Eververse changes, and more. Also included in its most recent update is the team beginning to wrap up their holiday event, The Dawning, that will continue to run until January 9th.
Here’s what the latest reset brings:
Nightfall Strike – A Garden World (Requires Curse of Osiris)
- Infinite Forest – Find when Panoptes was created
- Modifiers
- Torrent – abilities recharge much faster
- Timewarp: Zero Hour – Timers cannot be extended
- Challenges
- Speed of Dark – Nightfall must be completed with 5 minutes remaining
- Unbroken – Complete with less than three deaths
- Shielded Minotaurs – Take out the minotuars in under 90 seconds.
Leviathan Raid Rotation
- Royal Pools
- The Gauntlet
- Pleasure Gardens
- Calus
Raid Challenge: Pleasure Gardens
Flashpoint: Io
Meditations through Ikora:
- Fury
- Use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almight
- The Gateway
- Must have Curse of Osiris
- Sacrilege
- Ikora’s quest about learning more on her loss of light
Faction weapon sale:
- Devrim Kay – Flassh and Thunder Shotgun
- Asher Mir – Widow’s Bite Sniper
- Sloan – Nox Echo III Fusion Rifle
- Zavala – Curtain Call Rocket Launcher
- Failsafe – Seven-Six-Five Scout Rifle
- Lord Shaxx – Play of the Game Grenade Launcher
Eververse:
- Omega Armor (Arms) – 800 Bright Dust
- Precious Metals Shell Legendary Ghost – 400 Bright Dust
- Purple Beam Effects Rare Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust
- Veist Poison Shimmer Shader – 40 Bright Dust
- Funky Dance Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust
- Can-Do Attitude Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust
- Arondight Legendary Sparrow – 600 Bright Dust
- Armcoat Legendary Ship – 500 Bright Dust
- Particle Accelerator Exotic Weapon Ornament (Graviton Lance) – 1,250 Bright Dust
- War Beast Skin Exotic Weapon Ornament (Legend of Acrius) – 800 Bright Dust
- Hakke History Polish Shader – 40 Bright Dust
- Fireteam Medallion Consumable – 50 Bright Dust
- Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard Consumable – 350 Bright Dust
- Gleaming Boon of the Crucible Consumable – 750 Bright Dust
The Dawning:
Snowball Fights
Guardians aren’t just arming themselves with weapons. There are snowball piles everywhere you look. In the Tower and at the Farm, you can tag your friends for bragging rights. In Strikes, you can blast an enemy with a snowball to stun them and deal big damage. Stay frosty out there.
Mayhem in the Cold
Keep your blood warm and your heart pumping in the Crucible. Mayhem is back, so your abilities recharge faster. Point values are cranked up enough to melt the ice. It’s anarchy—and it’s awesome.
Milestones of Winter
Engage in Crucible Mayhem or become legend in Strikes and you’ll be rewarded. Every week, complete a milestone for a Dawning engram.
Get in the giving mood with new consumables that give rewards to everyone you’re playing with. If there’s a specific Dawning item that you have your heart set on, Tess will refresh her inventory each week, enabling you to use your Bright Dust reserves for your holiday shopping.
On one week or another during the three-week event, you’ll find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armour piece on her shelves.
Gifting and Receiving
Pick up a Dawning Gift Schematic from the Bazaar. Venture to other worlds and craft a unique gift for the vendors and agents you find in the Tower and beyond. Then, give the lucky recipient their gift and receive a gift in return. You can participate in the season of giving every day of the event.
This week’s reset will last from January 2nd until January 8th as a part of Bungie’s weekly rotation.