Destiny 2: Xur Location for July 2-6

It's a holiday weekend if you happen to live in the United States which means many Destiny 2 players might be looking to spend their time off kicking back with the popular first-person shooter. And if you happen to be one of those many players, you may also be wondering where the game's traveling salesman, Xur, might be at in the coming days.

Well, starting today and lasting until next week on July 2, Xur can once again be found in the Tower selling his weekly assortment of goods. The Tower happens to be one of the location's that Xur frequents most often. Per usual, he's specifically residing in the hangar portion of this area and is standing near a set of stairs.

However, more important than Xur's location is often what he happens to have on his person. As such, here's what he has available in his shop this week:

The Huckleberry (29 Legendary Shards): This is a submachine gun that can really fire in spurts quite quickly. The Huckleberry comes with an ability that allows it to fire more quickly depending on how long you may hold the trigger down. In addition, any kills you accumulate can allow its ammo chamber to partially refill, meaning that you can keep on blasting for long periods of time.

Antaeus Wards (23 Legendary Shards): The Titan item this week is the Antaeus Wards, which are a set of boots. This piece of gear is relatively straightforward in its use and creates a shield in front of you when sliding. That shield can then deflect oncoming fire and also gives you energy for your Ultimate ability.

Knucklehead Radar (23 Legendary Shards): Hunter's can pick up a helmet from Xur this week with the Knucklehead Radar. This item does exactly what the name suggests and gives you a constant radar to use, which makes it very helpful in PvP situations.

Chromatic Fire (23 Legendary Shards): Lastly, Warlocks can grab a new chest piece this week from Xur with Chromatic Fire. This gear creates explosions whenever you kill enemies with precision shots, meaning that it's quite helpful amidst larger hordes of baddies.

And that is everything that Xur has for us this week! If you happen to be disappointed with what he might have in his inventory in the coming days, it won't be much longer until he makes his return to another part of the world of Destiny 2.