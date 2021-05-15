Destiny 2: Xur Location for May 14-18

✖

Season 14, otherwise known as Season of the Splicer, kicked off earlier this week for all Destiny 2 players. However, the arrival of a new season of content hasn't kept the weekly salesman, Xur, from popping back up within the game with a whole new slate of goodies to sell to players. And if you're looking to find out where Xur is this week, here's where you can track him down.

Through this weekend until May 18, Xur can be found on Nessus. This is the first trip that Xur has taken outside of the Tower over the past month, which means you'll have to search around a bit more if you want to find him. Xur's specific location on Nessus sees the veiled figure standing on a tree in the Watcher's Grave area.

When it comes to what Xur actually has available to pick up this week, here's his current array of items:

The Jade Rabbit (29 Legendary Shards): First seen in the original Destiny, this weapon has found its way back into Xur's arms for the week. The gun itself is one of the more popular ones in PvP play and allows you to stack damage before a precision shot.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara (23 Legendary Shards): This is the Warlock item that Xur has in his haul this week and it's not to shabby by any means. The helmet allows you to limit the damage you take when using Nova Bomb in addition to immediately granting you energy for your super ability if you achieve kills with the attack.

Mask of the Quiet One (23 Legendary Shards): This is the second week in a row that Mask of the Quiet One has been up for sale. The Titan helm allows you to gain additional recharge energy for your grenades and abilities whenever you take damage. It also lets you earn back health whenever you kill enemies with void abilities. It's a great item for those looking to truly play like a tank.

Ophidia Spathe (23 Legendary Shards): Last but not least, this Hunter chest piece allows you to chuck two knives in a single charge. So if you're someone who likes to launch knives often, this is one that's worth adding to your collection.

Once again, it's important to note that if you're not a fan of this lineup of Exoctic items, Xur will come back this way in less than a week with a completely new haul for us to dig into at that time.