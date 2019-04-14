‘Detective Pikachu’ TV Spot Has an Easter Egg That Will Delight Pokemon Fans

A recent Detective Pikachu spot shows Charizard in a pose that many Pokemon fans will recognize. Earlier this week, Warner Bros and Legendary released a new Detective Pikachu television spot showing “screen tests” of some of the Pokemon seen in the movie. Some Pokemon fans, including this one from Reddit, noticed that Charizard strikes a pose very similar to Charizard’s depiction in official artwork by Ken Sugimori. Although it’s not the same pose as seen on the box art for Pokemon Red or Pokemon FireRed, Charizard’s craned neck, outstretched wings, and wide stance is almost identical to the official Charizard art currently used on the Pokemon website and other official Pokemon media.

Sugimori is the art director and character designer of the Pokemon franchise and drew most of the early artwork associated with the Pokemon franchise. In addition to providing the final designs for all the Pokemon, Sugimori also helped design the various human characters from the Pokemon games and anime series. While Sugimori is no longer solely responsible for Pokemon design, he still provides the “final drawings” for every Pokemon, giving the series a cohesion from its earliest days.

Charizard is set to play a major role in Detective Pikachu, as the scaly Pokemon squares off against the titular character in a cage battle. Charizard looks to be one of the more fearsome Pokemon in the movie, and is seen chasing Detective Pikachu around the ring.

Detective Pikachu will hit theaters on May 10th.

