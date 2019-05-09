‘Detective Pikachu’ Fans Thrilled With the Idea of a PG-13 Movie

Earlier today, we reported that Warner Bros. may be considering giving Detective Pikachu a PG-13 rating when it arrives early next summer, in the hopes of attracting a bigger audience than just the usual "kids' movie." And while some parents may have mixed feelings about that, fans on the Internet are thrilled with the idea -- though their reasons may be somewhat questionable.

We found some of the best reactions on Twitter to today's earlier report, and, well, a lot of people really want to see Ryan Reynolds swear as Pikachu:

Detective Pikachu is rated PG-13 which means that Pikachu is legally allowed to say "fuck" one time if they choose. — Drake (@TrailerDrake) November 21, 2018

I can't wait to see the YouTube mashups using Deadpool dialogue with Detective Pikachu visuals — Gargomon251 (@Gargomon251) November 21, 2018

And he's voiced by Ryan Reynolds, so he'll probably demand at least one. — TheAlmightyTurkeyGod (@TheAlmightDork) November 21, 2018

He might say it more than once. But.... we will only hear: PIKA!!!!! Pika!!!!Pi!!!! — SaladToss (@spideralf82) November 21, 2018

Hello. I’m hearing that Detective Pikachu might be rated PG-13 and that means the talking electric mouse can say fuck once or twice and that makes me so happy on all levels — Adam, That National Film Day Guy (@atatti00) November 21, 2018

reminder that #DetectivePikachu will be rated PG-13 the MPAA allows one "fuck" - in a non-sexual context - per PG-13 movie pikachu. can. say. fuck. #letpikachusayfuck — #FTG2 (@eddie_ayyy) November 16, 2018

Detective Pikachu deserves to be PG-13 — I have a Taco (@Green_Potato7) November 12, 2018

detective pikachu is ted 3 with yellow fur and PG 13 — toni (@FathoniAkbar_) November 12, 2018

And of course, I said something on the matter...

I for one would see a PG-13 Detective Pikachu movie. If only to see Jigglypuff go off on a curse-filled tirade. — Robert “The DCD" Workman (@thedcd) November 21, 2018

Mind you, nothing is official yet, so take the rumor with a grain of salt. But it seems like most folks would be fine with a PG-13 Pikachu. We'll see what happens when the film releases on May 10, 2019. Watch the debut trailer below!