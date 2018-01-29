Set Photos Give First Look at Pokemon from ‘Detective Pikachu’ Movie

A set photo has revealed what some of the Pokemon could look like in the Detective Pikachu movie.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user named Howard Bud discovered props from the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie somewhere in central London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of the props are for the Ryme City Police Department, the law enforcement branch of the city where Detective Pikachu and his human partner live at. One photo shows a giant version of the RCPD’s badge (featuring a Victini standing between two officers,) but the real interesting photo is of a bulletin board containing various crime bulletins, including a few fliers showing Pokemon like Pancham, Graveler and Machoke.

Provided these fliers are supposed to show photos of the Pokemon in question, these are a first look at what the Pokemon will look like in the film. It’s possible that the fliers could get touched up in post-production, but these at least give us a hint at the quality of CGI Legendary Pictures is using to bring the Pokemon to life.

Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Ken Watanabe (Godzilla), Justice Smith (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies). Reynolds will voice the title character, a coffee swilling Pokemon that can actually talk to his human partner. Smith will play Detective Pikachu’s partner, who teams up with the Pokemon to solve the disappearance of his father. Watanabe will play a human detective and Newton will play a junior reporter with a Psyduck who assists Detective Pikachu on the case.

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) will direct the movie with a script written by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). The Pokemon Company’s Tsunekazu Ishihara and Joe Caracciolo Jr. (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) serve as executive producers, while Mary Parent and Cale Boyter from Legendary serve as producers. Visual effects for the film (which likely include CGI versions of Pokemon) will be provided by Moving Picture Company (Wonder Woman) and Framestore (Paddington 2).

Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.