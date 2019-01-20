‘Detective Pikachu’ Stares Down Trouble in New Still

A new Detective Pikachu still shows the titular detective in one of his most intense moments yet.

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a new still image from Detective Pikachu, the upcoming live action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a gruff Pikachu who can talk to his human partner. The new image shows Detective Pikachu and his human partner Tim (played by Justice Smith) looking off-screen at some sort of threat. This is probably the angriest we’ve seen Pikachu so far and indicates that he’s taking things seriously.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most interesting part of the new still is probably the large robotic arm lurking in the background. Could Detective Pikachu and Tim be investigating some sort of lab…perhaps where a certain cloned Pokemon was created?

We’ll get a new look at Detective Pikachu later today during the NFC Championship game, which airs at 3:05 PM on FOX.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.