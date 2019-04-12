‘Detective Pikachu’: Here’s Why Pikachu Will Fight Charizard

Detective Pikachu will be bring Pokemon to life in a surprising new way, and fans can’t wait to see Ryan Reynolds bring his own take to the famous icon Pikachu. But one of the biggest elements fans can’t wait to see is the action, and they have been wondering what the series’ famous Pokemon battles would look like in the upcoming film.

IGN visited the set of the film, and actually got a chance to see how the big battle between Pikachu and Charizard starts. Mild spoilers for Detective Pikachu‘s big Charizard battle below!

According to IGN’s Joshua Yehl, the battle in question takes place in an underground fight club as Pokemon battles are frowned upon, “…a clue leads Tim and Pikachu to an underground Pokemon fight club called the Roundhouse. Pokemon battling isn’t quite illegal, but it’s heavily frowned upon because of Ryme City’s progressive views on Pokemon.”

The battle in the trailer actually comes with a past as Pikachu has come across this Charizard before, “Roundhouse is run by a Pokemon pop star named Sebastian, who tells them that Tim’s father Harry had come there with Pikachu before he disappeared. Turns out Pikachu had beaten Charizard in a battle — you can even see the scar Pikachu gave Charizard on its face and burns on Sebastian’s coat where he got caught by a lightning bolt.”

Because of this past, the battle itself is a rematch, “But before Sebastian will give them anymore information on Harry, he says that Pikachu will have to beat Charizard in a rematch.” But as fans have seen in the trailers, this clearly doesn’t work out in Pikachu’s favor as he can’t quite seem to get his electricity flowing.

But soon fans will see this big battle for themselves, and presumably, how Pikachu will come out victorious in the end. Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

