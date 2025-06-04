Classic PS2 Game Returning on PS5 and PS4 This Month

Today’s PlayStation State of Play revealed tons of exciting announcements for both PS4 and PS5 players. This includes a slew of games coming to the PlayStation Plus‘ Classic Catalog, a curated list of games from the PS1 and PS2 that Premium subscribers can enjoy at no additional cost. One of these games is the beloved first-person sci-fi PS2 RPG, Deus Ex.

Although it was not noted in the State of Play, the PS2 version of the game is known as Deus Ex: The Conspiracy. This is a pretty important distinction, as there are some minor differences between this version and the original PC version. This includes smaller sectioned maps and reworked controls. The best part about this reveal is that PS Plus Premium subscribers won’t have to wait long at all to check out the 2002 PS2 game. Deus Ex will be added to the Classics Catalog on June 17th.

When Deus Ex: The Conspiracy was released for the PS2 back in 2002, it was received well critically. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average score of 81 across 25 critic reviews. Its PC counterpart, which originally released in 2000, was critically acclaimed, reaching an average score of 90 across 28 critic reviews.

It should be noted that Deus Ex is being added to the PS Plus Classics Catalog. This perk is only available for Premium subscribers, which is the highest tier of Sony’s gaming subscription service. This is different than the service’s Game Catalog, a perk that is included in both Extra and Premium subscriptions. This feature offers modern PS4 and PS5 games at no additional cost, like Sword of the Sea, which releases on August 19.

Here is a description of the first Deus Ex game from its Steam page:

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy

“The year is 2052 and the world is a dangerous and chaotic place. Terrorists operate openly – killing thousands; drugs, disease and pollution kill even more. The world’s economies are close to collapse and the gap between the insanely wealthy and the desperately poor grows ever wider. Worst of all, an ages old conspiracy bent on world domination has decided that the time is right to emerge from the shadows and take control.”

