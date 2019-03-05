‘Devil May Cry 5’ Release Times For Each Region Revealed

With only a few days left until the highly-anticipated release of Capcom‘s Devil May Cry 5, fans are beginning to reach excitement levels unknown to mere demons or their hunters. That said, Capcom has revealed exactly when the game will arrive in each region around the globe.

Taking to the Steam Community page for Devil May Cry 5, Capcom disclosed when the game will launch on March 8th. This sort of thing can be tricky at times, so they were kind enough to provide a proper itinerary outlining when and where fans can expect to get their hands on the game. The schedule is as follows:

Europe/Asia/APAC Regions:

Mar. 7th 4:00pm PST

Mar. 7th 7:00pm EST

Mar. 8th UTC (+0) 0:00am, midnight London

Mar. 8th 8:00am HKT / China

Mar. 8th 9:00am JST

Mar. 8th 11:00am Australia (UTC +11)

North/South/Latin Americas:

Mar. 7th 9:00pm PST

Mar. 8th 0:00am (midnight) EST

Mar. 8th UTC (+0), London 5:00am

Mar. 8th 1:00pm HKT / China

Mar. 8th 2:00pm JST

Mar. 8th 4:00pm Australia (UTC +11)

Devil May Cry 5 is set to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at the times listed above. In case you’re unaware of what the latest installment in the franchise is all about, here’s more:

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

