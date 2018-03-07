Devil May Cry HD Now Free For Twitch Prime Users

A while back, Twitch kicked off its Prime program, in which it awarded its loyal consumers with a number of benefits, including free DLC for certain games, as well as full games that could be added to their collection.

The company confirmed not too long ago that Capcom‘s Devil May Cry HD, as part of its Devil May Cry HD Collection, would be added to its library of free games. Unfortunately, that was met with a delay last week, leaving fans wondering when they would be able to get their hands on the classic Dante.

Good news – the wait is over. Twitch has officially added Devil May Cry HD to its game collection, which means Twitch users can go and download the classic game to their PC of choice now! The game will only be available for a limited time (through March 11), and is downloaded through the main Twitch page.

Here are the features for Devil May Cry HD, in case you need a reminder of how righteous it is:

Meet Dante, the world’s most powerful demon hunter, in Devil May Cry – the inaugural installment of the hit series!

Dante, the descendant of the legendary Sparda, must fight against the return of the Prince of Darkness – Mundus. With the inclusion of the demon transforming “Devil Trigger” system and a satisfying combination of sword based melee attacks with dual wielding pistols

Devil May Cry established the very core of the series to come, and made a name for itself in the “Stylish Action” genre. Devil May Cry set a new bar for video game visuals and its gameplay still has an influence on action games today.

The original Devil May Cry first released on the Sony PlayStation, becoming a fan favorite in a short amount of time. Many sequels followed, including a reboot produced by Ninja Theory, under the name DmC: Devil May Cry, which also got strong reception.

Capcom opted to bring the original DMC games back for the Devil May Cry HD Collection, which was originally released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It’ll be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week, though it’s basically a port of the classic series, instead of a revamping made from the ground up for those systems. So, if you miss out on Devil May Cry here, at least you’ve got that option going for you.

Head on over and get to downloading, Twitch Prime users!