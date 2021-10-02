Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring

According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn’t very good. Blizzard’s remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn’t, and during a recent stream he explained why he won’t be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as “boring.”

“I’ve played a little bit of Diablo 2 but the truth is that Diablo 2 is pretty boring to play,” said Asmongold. “I’m going to be honest, I think it’s boring to play, it’s boring to watch; it’s just not something that I’m super excited about.”

Asmongold continued:

“Now, if it had come out when I was still streaming I probably would have played it that day and played through the campaign… but in terms of playing it as, like, a consistent thing, I think it’s like a very acquired taste, and the fact that I never played Diablo 2 back in the day removes the nostalgia element that attracts a lot of people. So yeah that’s the way I feel about it. Can I enjoy Diablo at all? “I loved Diablo 3, I thought it was such a fun game, but the gameplay of Diablo 2 is just not good in my opinion. I think that it’s just fundamentally not good. I don’t like the way characters move, I don’t like the way that NPCs move, I just don’t like the way the game plays.”

Asmongold wrapped his thoughts up on the game by noting that he’s happy so many Diablo fans seem to be enjoying it, adding that it seems like Blizzard seems to have faithfully recreate the game, and it has, minus a few controversial changes, like the changes to the Amazon class, which Asmongold slammed during a recent stream. That said, while Asmongold isn’t enjoying Diablo 2, our reviewer sure did.

“Blizzard Entertainment has released a remaster that many have been waiting for for quite some time with Diablo II: Resurrected, the action role-playing game that has been referred to by many as one of the greatest video games of all time,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “With this new remake, the company responsible for this classic game made some major changes when it came to the graphics, but kept the core gameplay relatively similar to what fans once knew, creating an experience that will be revered by fans of the series and act as a great jumping-on point for those with little to no exposure to the horror of Diablo.”