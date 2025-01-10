Diablo 3 Season 34 Release Date and Theme Announced

Path of Exile 2 may be the talk of the ARPG town right now with players waiting eagerly to see what’s coming in the next update, but other games in the genre like Diablo 4 and even Diablo 3 still have plenty of returning players. For the latter, Diablo 3 is entering into its 13th year of support after it released back in 2012 which has brought us to Season 34 that’s just been discussed in greater detail this week. We now know when, exactly, it’ll be coming so that players can put those speculations aside, and we also know what its theme will be which will govern the challenges and rewards Diablo 3 players can look forward to.

Diablo 3 Season 34 will be starting up on January 24th at 5 p.m. PST, Blizzard said this week. That’s a smidge earlier than some of the predictions forecasted with people suggesting that the first time the Season 34 content would be playable might be in February, but Diablo 3 players won’t be complaining. The current season is scheduled to end on January 19th, so there will be a small gap there between the end and start of Season 33 and Season 34.

bLIZZARD’S DIABLO 3 ART FOR SEASON 34.

Season 34 is officially referred to as “Light’s Calling” which, if you’ve been around Diablo 3 for awhile now, may sound familiar. That’s because it’s the same seasonal theme that was seen back in 2022 when Light’s Calling was originally released Angelic Crucibles being the core resource of the season. As a reminder, Diablo 3 Season 30 was when Blizzard started recycling older themes into repeat seasons seeing how Diablo 4 was out by that point and would need continued support.

“Season 34 reintroduces Light’s Calling. Valiant Nephalem who recover Angelic Crucibles, a new consumable item, may use them to Sanctify any equippable Legendary item, infusing it with one of three new class-specific powers at random,” Blizzard said about the returning theme. “We wanted to use Angelic Crucibles to lean into the expertise of each class, further exemplifying its respective prowess, but through a nuanced lens. The High Heavens are home to ethereal splendor, bursting with boundless radiance—we wanted to provide players with a taste of untainted power as doled out from Heaven itself.”

haedrig’s gift class sets for diablo 3 season 34.

Regardless of what’s happening in any current season, you can expect more Haedrig’s Gift class sets to be available each time. For Season 34, those include the Horde of the Ninety Savages set for the Barbarian, Aegis of valor for the Crusader, Gears of Dreadlands for the Demon Hunter, Patterns of Justice for the Monk, Mundunugu’s Regalia for the Witch Doctor, Typhon’s Veil for the Wizard, and Masquerade of the Burning Carnival for the Necromancer. A quick look at all of those Haedrig’s Gift sets acquirable in Season 34 can be seen above.

Diablo 3 Season 34 starts on January 24th with Season 33 scheduled to end on January 17th.