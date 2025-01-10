Path of Exile 2 Announces When Next Update Is Coming

Now that 2025 is in full swing, games like Path of Exile 2 are starting to see their first updates of the year. Grinding Gear Games recently put out Update 0.1.0 for PoE2, full of bug fixes to improve crashes and other issues. A recent post from the team reveals that they’re about to get back to the rapid-fire pace of smaller updates that offer bug fixes and balance patches. If the fanfare leading up to this next update is any indication, it may be a bigger one than some of the recent patches.

Path of Exile 2 entered Early Access in November 2024 and has already seen a steady pattern of excellent communication from the developer, Grinding Gear Games. In fact, players were highly impressed with the first major update to the Early Access game, even if there were a few complaints about nerfing certain skills. Clearly, Grinding Gear Games plans to use the Early Access period to truly refine the game based on player feedback, something that’s not always prioritized during the Early Access period with every game.

Recently, Grinding Gear Games posted an update to the game’s Steam page, sharing information on the next patch. What’s interesting about this update is that it’s more of a Save the Date for when players can expect to learn more about the update – and even get a chance to for a Q&A with the Game Directors.

On Sunday, January 12 at 12:30 PM PST, players can tune in to watch an announcement video about Path of Exile 2 patch 0.1.1. The live video will reportedly include details about the upcoming patch and the issues the team plans to address with the next update. While there’s no specific release date just yet, this will be a great opportunity for players to learn what’s coming down the line for Path of Exile 2. It’s also likely that the official date for the next update will be a part of the details shared in the video.

After the announcement livestream, the Game Directors will be part of a Q&A session on the Tavern Talk podcast, hosted by GhazzyTV and DarthMicrotransaction. During the podcast, they’ll further discuss the details for 0.1.1 and will answer fan questions about Path of Exile 2. The podcast will be livestreamed via the Grinding Gear Games channel if you prefer to stay in one place, or you can hop over to DarthMicrotransaction’s Twitch Channel.

GhazzyTV created the Reddit thread above, where fans can submit their questions ahead of time.Clearly, players already have plenty of ideas for what they’d like to know. A lot of questions focus around the intention behind how gameplay elements are designed, while others want to know more about future update plans and which features are coming.

Balance issues continue to be a major focus for players, who are worried about sinking too much into their current skill tree only to find that abilities stop working the same way down the line. With over 1.7K comments a few days out from the podcast interview, it’s clear there will be plenty to discuss about the future of Path of Exile 2.