Diablo 4 Beta Gives Players Rewards Just for Playing

Diablo 4's open beta is quickly approaching with the public's first hands-on opportunity with the game scheduled to get underway on march 17th, and ahead of that release, we've gotten a better idea of what will be in the beta as well as news of some rewards players will get just for playing. Two different titles will be given away during the two beta weekends with both of those usable in the full game once it releases in June. The most you'll have to do to get the rewards is hit level 20 during the beta which, for those who are already planning on spending lots of time with it, shouldn't be much of a problem.

Players who partake in the demo won't actually get those rewards to use in the beta itself -- they'll be relegated to the full version of the game instead and will only be given out then, Blizzard said. The first reward is the "Initial Casualty" title granted by simply reaching Kyovashad, the next is an "Early Voyager" title earned by reaching level 20, and the final one is a "Beta Wolf Pack" cosmetic that's also earned just by hitting level 20. A preview of the Beta Wolf Pack item can be seen below, a cosmetic which essentially lets you carry a wolf pup right on your chest in an ornate cradle.

The #DiabloIV Developer Update Livestream covered what’s coming in Beta, including three unique rewards.



🔥Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic: Reach Level 20

🔥Early Voyager Title: Reach Level 20

🔥Initial Casualty Title: Reach Kyovashad



"It wouldn't be a trip to Sanctuary without earning a cache of unique rewards along the way," a preview of the new rewards from the beta said. "As you play Diablo IV during the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, showcase your wanderer's prowess by collecting all three Open Beta rewards. Players who unlock these rewards will receive them once Diablo IV launches."

The first weekend of the beta starts on march 17th while the second weekend begins on March 24th. While Blizzard is calling this an open beta with the first weekend being early access, it's technically a closed beta the first weekend and an open beta the second if we're to use terms beta players are more familiar with. That's because the first weekend is only accessible if you've preordered the game whereas the second weekend will be open to all who want to play.

The Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer classes will be available in the closed portion of the beta while the Druid and Necromancer will be added as playable options once the fully open beta weekend starts.