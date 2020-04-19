This Incredible Diablo 4 Cosplay Has Us Ready to Slay Some Demons

Blizzard has been quiet on the Diablo front. Unfortunately, there’s still no word when Diablo 4 will grace the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and at this point it’s safe to assume the earliest we will see the game is sometime in 2021. In the meanwhile, we’re holding ourselves over with some Diablo cosplay, also known as the some of the best video game cosplay on the Internet.

Unfortunately, the every gaming and nerd culture event getting canned or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, gaming — including Diablo — cosplay is also hard to come by these days. Thankfully, Rayane Magalhaes has stepped up to the plate with a new, incredible Diablo cosplay that pays homage to the most recent release in the series: Diablo 3.

More specifically, taking to Instagram, Magalhaes shared a new cosplay for the Demon Hunter class, relentless vigilantes, who executes their infernal targets with an arsenal of ranged weapons.

Speaking of classes, so far Blizzard has only revealed three: Druid, Barbarian, and Sorceress. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Demon Hunter class in the game.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or next-gen ports, however, the latter seem likely given their proximity in relationship to how far the game is still out.

“In Diablo IV players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by vanquishing evil in all its vile incarnations—from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the all-new drowned undead that emerge from the coastlines to drag their victims to a watery grave,” reads an official blurb about the game. “For the first time in the series, Sanctuary will be a contiguous, seamless landmass comprising diverse regions ranging from the burning desert of Kejhistan, to the verdant werewolf-infested forests of Scosglen, to the harsh and rugged wilderness of the Dry Steppes.”

