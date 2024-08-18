Diablo 4 Releases First Season 5 Update With Patch Notes

Diablo 4 Season 5 has been out for just over a week, but the developers at Blizzard have already prepped the first patch to iron out issues players have with the new season. The first Season 5 is due out on August 20th, but the team has revealed the full patch notes a few days ahead of time. The new update isn’t a massive one, but Blizzard has implemented several key changes to how Infernal Hordes work in Diablo 4. All of these additions will make it easier for players to earn great gear quickly, which is always a welcome change for Diablo 4 players.

On top of the Infernal Hordes changes, Blizzard has updated the user interface in several important ways, most notably separating trade chat by World Tier. That should mean players will only be interacting with players around their level, making for a better trade experience for everyone. Plus, there are tons of bug fixes to knock out several of the issues that have been plaguing Diablo 4 since the new season launched.

Below, you can find full patch notes for the August 20th update. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Diablo 4 Season 5 August 20 Patch Notes

Game Updates

Infernal Hordes

The Spoils of Gold chest is now reuseable.

The sound effects that play when picking up Burning Aether have been updated to be more prominent.

The Following Infernal Offerings have been updated to increase their rewards: The Exalted Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2. The Surging Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2. The Unstoppable Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2. The Burning Rain: end of wave Burning Aether increased from 1-3 to 3-9.



User Interface and User Experience

Trade chat is now separated by World Tier.

Players will now be notified when there is a new patch update available.

Party Leaders can now promote another Party member to be the new Leader.

Newly created characters are now always placed at the top of the character list.

Clan Name can now be changed.

Miscellaneous

All players will receive a cache of Legendary items with guaranteed Greater Affixes, to make up for the issue seen with patch 1.5.0 where players were not getting items with guaranteed Greater Affixes from multiple sources.

The Alchemist Control Tempering affix for Rogue has been re-enabled with the following adjustments: The Flurry Size affix has been removed from Rogue Innovation and put into Alchemist Control. The Ranks of Trick Attacks affix has been removed from Alchemist Control.

Extra visual effects have been added to the projectile trail for Corpse Bows to make it easier to track the projectile’s origin.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where a non-functional setting for Read on Hover was present.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader announced Roman Numerals as letters.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where character stats were inaccurate in town when certain items were equipped.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Infernal Compasses had two instances of “Compass Affixes”.

Fixed an issue where the name for Echo of Varshan displayed as Tormented Echo of Varshan.

Fixed an issue where an error could display when comparing an Ancestral Mythic Unique Item.

Fixed an issue where the Whisper icon for defeating the Blood Maiden overlapped the icon for the Accursed Ritual on the map.

Fixed an issue where the Icons for Infernal Offerings were inconsistent between the minimap and the world map within the Infernal Hordes.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins in Helltide could leave behind a portal indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for poison could remain indefinitely on enemy corpses if they were killed while poisoned.

Fixed an issue where Thorns granted by the Thorns while Fortified Tempering Affix did not display in character stats.

Fixed an issue where players using a Controller would be sent to the Equipment inventory tab when using an Abyssal scroll.

Fixed an issue where the minimap was not accurate in certain Infernal Hordes instances.

Gameplay

Infernal Hordes

Fixed an issue where Hellborne did not spawn as frequently as intended when the Hellfire Infernal Offering was active.

Fixed an issue where the Stalking Devil Infernal Offering pedestal could appear again after being interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Withered Wanderer Infernal Offering reduction to All Resistances did not actually reduce resistance.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins spawned during an Infernal Hordes encounter could become indefinitely unkillable, preventing wave progression.

Fixed an issue in local co-op play where one player could collect the other player’s Burning Aether after that player died. Finders keepers!

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the player could respawn on the other side of the objective while protecting Locran during the To The Edge of the Abyss quest.

Fixed an issue where monsters could endlessly spawn during the Seething Mountain quest.

Fixed an issue where the Istel Tornado encounter during The Rising Hells quest could persist indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where progression in the Sins of the Willing quest could be blocked if the player died during the ritual.

Fixed an issue where the second Spider Caller monster in Sirocco Caverns could fail to spawn, preventing progression.

Fixed an issue where Stormbane’s Wrath didn’t deal damage. (Not so wrathful after all.)

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Inevitable Fate could appear on Chest armor through a Seasonal Questline reward.

General

Fixed an issue where the Tormented Echo version of the Beast in the Ice dropped the same amount of Pincushioned Dolls as the normal version.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects for Death Trap and Concealment were not properly visible for other players.

Fixed an issue where higher Ranks of Firewall did not have the blue flame effect.

Fixed an issue where Dungeon whispers did not appear in the Scouring Sands zone.

Fixed an issue where multiple Shade Totems could be spawned by swapping weapons when using the Umbracrux.

Fixed an issue where Baneful Hearts could be lost when using Accursed Altars after Helltide ended.

Fixed an issue where a small number of affixes couldn’t roll as a Greater Affix, such as the Blood Orbs restore essence affix on Blood Artisan’s Cuirass.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck when interacting with the World Tier statue in Kyovashad and using a Town Portal at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Leave Dungeon ability couldn’t be used to leave Cellars.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith sometimes couldn’t be Staggered during the first phase of the encounter.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith could remain in the air indefinitely if Staggered immediately after landing.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith would not progress to the second stage of the encounter in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where Summoned Lightning Spear would not consume stacks of Crackling Energy or grant the damage increase bonus.

Fixed an issue where certain affixes were not affected by Masterworking for the following Unique Items. The Oculus Blue Rose Storm’s Companion

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t interact with various objects.

Fixed an issue where Blood Howl did not grant Stealth when Waxing Gibbous was equipped.

Miscellaneous