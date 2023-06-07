Diablo 4 Players Want One Diablo 3 Feature Brought Back

Diablo 4 has launched to rave reviews and massive sales figures, quickly becoming one of Blizzard's best-performing games. It takes the franchise back to its roots with a darker atmosphere and more terrifying monsters than what we saw in Diablo 3. For most, that's a positive choice because D3 often felt too bright and cheery compared to the older Diablo games, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few features from D3 that Blizzard chose to leave out of D4 that players want back. In fact, over the past few days, several players across the internet have been calling for the return of global chat to combat some of the loneliness they're feeling while exploring Sanctuary.

Players on both Reddit and the official Diablo 4 forums are pointing out that, when compared to Diablo 3, the current game feels a little lifeless. They miss some of the more social aspects from the last game, including global chat, user stats, and other things that have been taken out of Diablo 4 in favor of a world that feels more oppressive. Sure, the cities you visit are stuffed with people playing, but it doesn't really go beyond seeing them in the world. The comments on the various posts are also mentioning how easy it used to be to put together groups with the social features in Diablo 3 and hope that it'll come to Diablo 4 sometime soon.

That said, there are some players who prefer Diablo 4 to be more of a single-player experience and don't want global chat turned on. Of course, an easy fix is to have it be something players have to opt into. After all, with how differently people play Diablo (whether on their own or with a group of friends), it would make more sense for Blizzard to have several options available to suit everyone's needs.

Either way, it's clear that Blizzard has found an audience that cares with Diablo 4. That's the best-case scenario for a game that is going to be continually updated over the course of the next several years. Keep in mind, Diablo 3 didn't even launch with the paragon system or PvP. There's room for improvement, and Blizzard has proven in the past that it's ready and willing to make changes the community wants, as long as they make sense for the team.