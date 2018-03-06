Report: Diablo III is Now in Production for Nintendo Switch, Source Confirms

The “will they, won’t they” continues as the rumors of Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch continue to circulate. Blizzard knows what they are doing, because they knowingly put out a teaser concerning this port in a blatant hint, and then tried to pass it off like “Nah, fam, we’re just having fun.” Fun with our feelings, Blizzard, fun with our feelings.

After a follow-up statement stating they have “nothing to announce at this time” (which didn’t sound like a hard no to us), sources have confirmed that the Diablo III port is on the way, despite the mixed signals we keep getting from the publisher.

According to Eurogamer, they’ve had multiple sources confirm that this port is happening despite the mind games. What they couldn’t confirm, however, is whether or not Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer would be included in that port, the two subsequent (and wildly successful) expansions since Diablo III’s initial release. They might release the additional content as a standalone download, similar to how they handled DOOM’s additional content.

Need a little help catching up on the “what the heck is Blizzard thinking” portion of the program? We’ve got you covered:

Below was the teaser in question from earlier last week:

Immediately hopefuls went wild with Nintendo Switch GIFS, reactionary images, and just responses of excitement. One response summed it up quite nicely:

If you needed any indication as to how well diablo would sell on switch, you have it via the hype in these comments. The ball’s in your court now, blizzard… — Michael (@SwitchNplay83) March 2, 2018

Following the hype, Blizzard reached out to Polygon via phone call denying the recent buzz, but leaving it suspiciously open ended with an “we have nothing to announce.” The “yet” being almost deafening. Below is the full statement from the kings of community hype:

“We can assure you we’re not that clever,” a spokesperson for Blizzard Entertainment said via email. “[It was] meant to be a fun community engagement piece. We have nothing to announce.”

Honestly, like Michael in his response stated – the hype is there, the community want is there. With Diablo III kicking off their 13th season as we speak, the player base is evidently still incredibly active and the Nintendo Switch is doing spectacularly well sales-wise. With a bigger library than ever before, with bigger third party support than ever before, now is the time to make the move. The market is hot, the game is hot, and the mechanics of the title would blend effortlessly with the Switch’s hybrid capability.

Make it so, Blizzard!