Diablo Immortal Update Teased

The free-to-play video game Diablo Immortal was released earlier this month to a mixed reception. While the gameplay has generally been praised -- it's Diablo, but mobile -- the monetization elements have been heavily criticized. Given the fact that this is a free-to-play title, the expectation is continued content updates. Despite the fact that it's been less than a month, there are folks out there already clamoring for what comes next. While the exact nature of what the first real update for Diablo Immortal actually looks like has not been revealed as of yet, Blizzard has now teased some of what fans can expect.

Specifically, the first update appears to be set for a few weeks from now, putting it somewhere in June. It appears that the update will largely focus on the game's Battle Pass as well as some others points of frustration for players. "We will have our first update here in the next few weeks as we get to the tail end of the current Battle Pass," shared Adam Fletcher, Blizzard's Global Community Lead for the Diablo franchise, over on Reddit. "We will detail out some of our content cadence in the post. Expectations for the next update will focus in on the BP as well as some features, fixes and etc."

Considering Diablo Immortal's peers, the first update coming this late feels a bit odd. Other free-to-play hits like Genshin Impact tend to keep players coming back through events and other content constantly encouraging players to once again log into it to give it another go. This drip-feed of material is often necessary to ensure longevity for any major title, and while it's a bit early to say Diablo Immortal won't eventually gear up to some kind of similar content release schedule, many fans are already chomping at the bit.

As noted above, Diablo Immortal is currently available for Android and iOS devices. The free-to-play title is also technically in Open Beta on PC as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Diablo video game right here.

Have you been playing Diablo Immortal since it launched? What do you think about the video game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PCGamesN]