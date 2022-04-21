DIE RPG Gets a New Kickstarter Date

DIE: The Roleplaying Game will have its Kickstarter campaign re-launch next month. Earlier today, Rowan, Rook and Decard co-owner Grant Howitt announced that it would re-launch the Kickstarter for its upcoming tabletop roleplaying game adaptation of DIE, the comic book series by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans. Rowan, Rook and Decard previously launched a Kickstarter for DIE: The Roleplaying Game last fall but suspended it due to concerns about production delays. The project will re-launch on Kickstarter on May 17, 2022.

DIE: The Roleplaying Game allows players to build their own narrative similar to the DIE comic, which focused on a group of tabletop game players who found themselves sucked into the world of the game. Each player creates a "real world" teenaged persona, as well as one of several fantasy archetypes from the DIE comic book. The game uses a pool of D6s to make checks, with an extra archetype-based dice available under certain circumstances.

Gillen originally developed a version of DIE: The Roleplaying Game back in 2018 and had made it available as a free-to-play game while he developed the rules. That version of DIE will be reprinted in a modified format, while rules for a campaign-length game will be developed for the new version of the game.

On Twitter, Howitt noted the extra time allowed them to make more improvements and revisions. "We've taken our time with this project to make sure it's as good as it can be," Howitt said. "We've had some of the best writers and editors in the industry take it from Kieron's initial draft to something really amazing."

Those interested in DIE: The Roleplaying Game can sign up for updates on Kickstarter. Expect to hear more about the game in the coming weeks.