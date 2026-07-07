New Digimon RPG Reveals First Official Gameplay Screenshots to Tease Big Announcement Coming Soon

Following the success of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, fans of the digital monsters are hoping for a gaming renaissance for the franchise. And while we don’t yet have news of the next Digimon Story game or a new Digimon World, there are some exciting new Digimon games on the horizon. Along with the digital version of the Digimon TCG, a new mobile RPG is headed our way. Since its announcement, Digimon Up has had a vague 2026 release window attached. Now, it looks like a release date reveal could be incoming.

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Fan excitement for Digimon Up has been cautious so far. While we have seen some images of specific Digimon as they’ll appear in the free RPG, actual gameplay images have been scarce. But on July 6th, the official @Digimon_up_en account on X shared a series of our first real, in-depth gameplay screenshots from Digimon Up. Shortly afterwards, the account teased a “special message” set to arrive on July 7th at 11 PM ET. Given that the game’s pre-registration campaign is ongoing and we’re halfway through 2026, odds that it’s a release date announcement look pretty good.

Digimon Up Shows Off Character Customization & Digimon Training in New Screenshots

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

The English-language Digimon Up account dropped a series of 4 in-game screenshots. This marks the first major preview of what the upcoming free mobile RPG will actually look like. And sure enough, those pixel art sprites are as adorable in action as they have been in the Digimon character previews. Those who’ve played previous Digimon RPGs will no doubt recognize the return of DigiMeat, which will be part of the game’s training loop.

In the first set of screenshots, Digimon Up showed off character customization and Partner Digimon selection. Players will choose from 15 Digimon for their first partner, which they’ll raise up from a DigiEgg. The Character Creation screen looks to include a few face shapes, hairstyles, outfits, and shoes as the primary cosmetic options. A handful of skin tones and eye colors are also visible in the initial screenshots, as seen in the X post below:

📝 Game Info ①

– Partner Digimon and Tamer's Gear –



Choose one of the 15 Digimons as your Partner and customize your Tamer's appearance with the several Gear options available!#DigimonUP #Digimon pic.twitter.com/LgoroI6CIb — DIGIMON UP (@Digimon_up_en) July 6, 2026

Along with this look at what’s likely the first few minutes of gameplay, Digimon Up shared an in-depth look at eating and training. Like in other Digimon RPGs, players will feed and train their Digimon to make them strong. The game will include a Meat Field to grow DigiMeat, which will grant randomized Buff Skills when eaten by your Digimon. You can also train your Digimon with various activities like running, training at a waterfall, and more to improve specific stats.

We got a first look at these eating and training screens via the second set of screenshots. In addition to a preview of the animations for each, we got a first look at in-game UI for Eating and Training, too. Together, these 4 screenshots finally give Digimon fans a better glimpse at what to expect when Digimon Up arrives later this year. You can check out the eating and training screenshots in the original post from @Digimon_up_en below:

📝 Game Info ②

– Eating and Training –



Make your Partner Digimons stronger and make them digivolve through eating and training!



🍖 Eating

Grow DigiMeat for your Partner Digimon in your Meat Field! Through eating, they can earn Buff Skills at random, so feed them until you are… pic.twitter.com/77m5bb7aYv — DIGIMON UP (@Digimon_up_en) July 7, 2026

From the sounds of it, those images could be a lead-up to finally announcing a release date. A few hours after both gameplay preview posts, the Digimon Up account teased a “special message from Kimi-P coming on July 8th at 3:00 am UTC.” That’s 8 PM ET on July 7th. Though it isn’t confirmed, this message is almost certainly the long-awaited release date reveal for the mobile RPG. Even if it isn’t, it will surely give us some more information about this exciting new entry in the Digimon gaming universe.

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