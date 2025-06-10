New Digimon Story: Time Stranger Character Reveals Spawn Fan Theories

At long last, Digimon Story: Time Stranger has a confirmed release date. On October 3rd, gamers will return to the Digital World on a mission to prevent the end of both worlds. But in the meantime, there’s plenty we still don’t know about the game. And that means more teasers are incoming. Though many Digimon featured in the game have been revealed, we’ve learned relatively little about Digimon Story: Time Stranger‘s human characters. Now, Bandai Namco is playing catch-up by revealing four new time agents all at once.

Despite some less-than-ideal news about frame rates, Digimon fans are still eagerly looking forward to a new Digimon Story game. We met the game’s protagonists, Dan Yuki and Kanan Yuki, back when the game was revealed. The player will step into the shoes of these ADAMAS agents, investigating anomalous phenomena like those threatening to tear the digital and human worlds apart. But of course, our player characters won’t be the only investigators on the case. Today, @digimon_games revealed a series of new human agents via X. Each new character gets a bio and image, and players think there’s more to them than meets the eye.

New male character reveals for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

The character reveals came in two waves. First, two male Public Safety Investigators, Kodai Kuremi and Shota Kuroi, followed several hours later by their female counterparts, Monica Simmons and Ashuna Shiroki. After some initial discussion about just how attractive these agents are in their trim suits, gamers dug into fan theories. And they are… interesting, to say the least.

Digimon Fans Convinced Newly Revealed Human Characters Have a Big Secret

I’ll just warn you now that if you haven’t played Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, we’re headed into spoiler territory. The game is almost ten years old, but even so, don’t say I didn’t warn you. This new Time Stranger fan theory is inspired by what was once a plot twist in Cyber Sleuth.

Basically, gamers don’t trust that these too-polished human characters are actually human. In Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, certain characters turned out to be Digimon in disguise. And now, gamers aren’t willing to trust humans in Digimon Story games at face value. As one commenter on Reddit puts it, “1000% these are possessed by Digimon.” In fact, many gamers are skipping right to their fan theories about which Digimon, specifically, are pretending to be Public Safety employees.

Female character reveals for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Thus far, the leading fan theories for each character’s Digimon counterpart are:

Kodai Kuremi as Gankoomon

Shoto Kuroi as Hackmon

Asuna Shiroki as Lady Devimon

Monica Simmons as Angewomon

These theories are pieced together partly by the appearance of each newly revealed agent, and by their short descriptions. For instance, fans thought that Kuremi resembled Gankoomon, and that Kuroi looking up to him could only mean he’s secretly Hackmon. As for Shiroki and Simmons, well, their character designs do kind of resemble human versions of those two Digimon. Whether or not they’re Digimon in disguise, these characters are likely to play a key role in the story.

It will be interesting to see if the latest Digimon Story game tries to pull the same surprising trick twice. Clearly, fans aren’t ready to be fooled again, but these theories may well be jumping to conclusions. These agents could very well be exactly who they appear to be. We’ll have to wait until we finally get to play Time Stranger on October 3rd to find out.

What do you think about this fan theory? Are these agents more than they appear, or just some nicely dressed, good-looking human NPCs? Let us know in the comments below!