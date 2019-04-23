‘Digimon Survive’ News Coming Soon

Last year, Bandai Namco announced Digimon Survive for PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One, and then it went pretty radio silent on the game. However, that will be changing soon. According to series producer, Kazumasa Habu, he and the team at Bandai Namco will be sharing “news” before summer arrives.

More specifically, while interacting with a fan on Twitter, Habu apologized for the wait and ensured the fan that work on the game is already underway.

“My apologies for the wait!” Habu said in the response. “Work is underway, so please rest assured!! I think we will be able to share more news before summer (early summer?), so please bear with us.”

Just this past week, big Digimon news for next month was teased in the “Digimon Corner” of the latest issue of V-Jump. Digimon fans assumed said news would be about the upcoming 2020 Digimon Adventure movie, but it now seems like some Digimon Survive news will be shared as well.

Digimon Survive is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release sometime this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information on the game itself, here’s a brief and official elevator pitch:

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

“Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.”

Thanks, Gematsu.

