New Digimon Survive Gameplay Trailer Released

Bandai Namco is set to release Digimon Survive on July 29th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. With less than a month to go, the promotional machine has kicked into high gear, and a new gameplay trailer has been released showing off more of what players can expect to find in the video game when it releases later this month.

While Bandai Namco has previously described Digimon Survive as a "hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG," that's never been more apparent than the new gameplay trailer. The world map and conversations feel more like a visual novel while the actual combat has all of the hallmarks of a tactical RPG with turn-based fights on a grid-based battlefield. You can check out the new Digimon Survive gameplay trailer for yourself embedded below:

Digimon Survive blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements!



From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system. ⬇️⬇️⬇️



Pre-order today! https://t.co/JpUVoZPKcs #RoadToSurvive pic.twitter.com/6HHk8Ggbca — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) July 1, 2022

The impending release date marks the end of a long road for Digimon Survive. It had previously been previously delayed over and over again before finally settling on the July 29th release date. Whether those delays resulted in a video game worthy of the Digimon franchise is hard to say at this point, but there's not long to wait to find out.

"After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself transported to a world inhabited by ferocious foes and new allies," the official description of Digimon Survive from Bandai Namco reads. "Join Takuma and his friends as they fight their way back home. Craft your story in this thrilling visual novel with turn-based combat."

As noted above, Digimon Survive is set to release for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 29th. It is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, respectively. Additionally, Digimon Survive comes with launch bonuses in the form of the Guilmon DLC and HP Support Equipment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Digimon video game right here.

What do you think about the new Digimon Survive trailer? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!