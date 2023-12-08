Dillon Danis Issues New MMA Challenge to Jake Paul

Last month, MMA fighter Dillon Danis announced that he was retiring from fighting after his somewhat controversial boxing loss to Logan Paul. However, it seems that his retirement might be short-lived as Danis tweeted a challenge earlier today calling out Paul's brother Jake. While nothing is confirmed at this point, it certainly seems like Danis is setting the table for a return to the octagon. That said, following the challenge, the ball appears to be in Jake Paul's court. If the boxer agrees to the challenge, we might see Danis going up against the younger Paul brother as early as next week.

Of course, this is a small caveat in Danis' challenge. His tweet reads, "Hey Jake Paul, I've got a proposal for you. I'll spar with the bum you're currently set to fight, live on Adin Ross' stream. When I embarrass him, you'll have to agree to fight me in MMA on the same date you've planned for your fight against him. What do you say, kiddo deal?"

Presumably, Danis is referring to Andre August, whom Paul is set to fight on December 15. As you can probably imagine, there are multiple problems with this plan. For one, why would August agree to these terms and miss out on his payday from the fight against Paul? On top of that, it's far from a guarantee that Danis would beat August in a sparring match, even if he did agree. Finally, Paul and August have been training for this bout for months. It's highly unlikely that either would want to make such a massive change with only eight days left before fight night.

In short, this is Danis blowing smoke. It's possible that Jake Paul might agree to a later fight if Danis wants to come out of retirement, but the chances of that fight happening on December 15 are as close to zero as you can get. It's also worth pointing out that Danis also recently called out Mike Perry for a bare-knuckle boxing match, so this is far from the first time this week we've seen him try to generate hype for a fight that might never happen. Either way, December 15 is going to be exciting one way or another for boxing fans.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Fight Card

Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Andre August is being viewed as the next step in Paul's goal to one day win the World Championship. Joining the duo on the card are Shadasia "The Sweet Terminator" Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn as the co-main event for the WBC super middleweight title. Yoenis Tellez will fight Livan Navarro for the WBA Continental Latin Americas title, and Lorenzo Medina will take on Joshua Temple. There will also be several other bouts on the preliminary card to get the crowd tuned up for the main card, making for a fun night of boxing.

However, the more exciting news for some members of the boxing community might be that iShowSpeed and KSI are supposedly going to have their own spar that goes up against Paul's fight. In terms of sport, it'll almost undoubtedly be a worse event, but in terms of showmanship, it'll be hard to beat.