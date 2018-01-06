Disgaea 5 Complete Tops 200,00 in Worldwide Sales

A recent interview with the head of Nippon Ichi Software has revealed that Disgaea 5 Complete, the latest installment in the Disgaea franchise, has sold over 200,000 copies worldwide since its release. Debuting back in March of 2015, this early Switch title (it’s also on PlayStation 4) told the story of a new generation facing against a terrible new Dark Overlord.

The number was confirmed by NiS President Sohei Niikawa, who told Japanese outlet Inside Games that North America, Europe, and Asia are driving forces behind the title’s success.

For anyone who still hasn’t picked up the game, here’s a briefer on some of its best features, per the official site:

The Complete Disgaea®5 Experience – Enjoy the full Disgaea®5 story along with 8 bonus scenarios, 4 fan-favorite characters and 3 character classes from the Disgaea series!

A Legendary RPG Series Reborn – The latest flagship RPG from the most prolific strategy RPG developer in the world welcomes newcomers and veterans alike with a brand-new story and dials the hilarity and strategy up to level 9999!

Hundreds of Hours of Content – Following Disgaea tradition, Disgaea®5 Complete offers hundreds of hours of deep strategic content.

Deep Strategic Battles – Engage in exciting tactical battles with inventive systems like Magichange, Geo Effects, Alliance Attacks, Character Towers and more!

Extensive and Fun Customization – Recruit new units from over 40 jobs and races, then dive in and strengthen them as you see fit in their personal Chara Worlds! Find hundreds of items or make your own at the Alchemist, then power them up and discover hidden abilities in the Item World! Or, if you’re feeling wild, change the rules of the game at the Dark Assembly! The possibilities are endless!

The coming year is set to be pretty busy for the company, which is celebrating its anniversary in Japan this summer. Fans who are looking forward to what the company may be bringing stateside this year should mark their calendars, as NiS America also recently announced that it will be hosting a live stream for fans next month.

Disgaea 5 Complete is available now for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Gematsu