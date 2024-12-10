Dishonored Is Free to Own in Deal That Will End in One Day

If you somehow don’t already own Bethesda and Arkane’s acclaimed stealth-action game Dishonored, an ongoing deal can have you snag it for free. Released in 2012, Dishonored is one of Bethesda’s highest-rated games ever and helped put Arkane on the map. It later spawned a sequel in Dishonored 2 and a spin-off with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. And while the franchise has since been on ice dating back to 2017, the original entry in the series can now be snagged for nothing at all.

As of this moment, Dishonored is up for grabs at no cost on Prime Gaming. While this promotion technically isn’t outright “free” as it requires an Amazon Prime membership, the common nature of this subscription means that tens of millions of users around the globe will be able to take advantage of the offer. Those who do will then be given a PC code for Dishonored that can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store. Best of all, the version of Dishonored that’s being doled out here is the Definitive Edition, which means it comes with all of the additional DLC that was added to the game after its initial launch.

The reason that this giveaway for Dishonored is particularly notable at the moment is because it’s about to come to an end. Prime Gaming started this promotion a little more than a month ago but it’s now set to wrap up at the end of the day on Wednesday, December 11th. As such, if you haven’t grabbed Dishonored for free up until this point, this is essentially your final chance to do so.

Dishonored

About: “Dishonored is an immersive first-person action game that casts you as a supernatural assassin driven by revenge. With Dishonored’s flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. Pursue your enemies under the cover of darkness or ruthlessly attack them head on with weapons drawn. The outcome of each mission plays out based on the choices you make.

Dishonored is set in Dunwall, an industrial whaling city where strange steampunk- inspired technology and otherworldly forces coexist in the shadows. You are the once-trusted bodyguard of the beloved Empress. Framed for her murder, you become an infamous assassin, known only by the disturbing mask that has become your calling card. In a time of uncertainty, when the city is besieged by plague and ruled by a corrupt government armed with industrial technologies, dark forces conspire to bestow upon you abilities beyond those of any common man – but at what cost? The truth behind your betrayal is as murky as the waters surrounding the city, and the life you once had is gone forever.”