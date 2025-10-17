Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms a Long-Awaited Arrival In Next Free Update (& They Won’t Be Easy to Get)

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. With the upcoming Wishblosoom Ranch DLC, rideable mounts are finally headed to the Valley. And the next chapter in the Storybook Vale is about to unfold, as well. But even for players who haven’t bought any additional DLC for Disney Dreamlight Valley, the next few months have some exciting updates in store. Thanks to a new showcase, we’ve got a good sense of what the near future holds for the Valley, and it’s looking good.

On October 15th, Gameloft hosted a massive showcase covering what’s next for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Much of the focus rested on the upcoming Wishblossom Ranch DLC. This is the third paid expansion for the game, and it’s bringing several long-requested features. This includes rideable mounts, as well as Disney’s first-ever princess, Snow White. But the showcase also covered the newest free character that will be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well. It turns out, Snow White may be paywalled, but Cinderella is headed to the free game in the Winter 2025 update.

Cinderella Arrives in Disney Dreamlight Valley This December

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother has been a part of Disney Dreamlight Valley from the beginning. Once players clear up enough Night Thorns, they meet her in one of the base game’s biomes. But that has led many to wonder… when will Cinderella be joining us? At long last, Cinderella is headed to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the free Winter Ball update. This update will arrive on December 10th, just under a month after the arrival of the paid Wishblossom Ranch DLC on November 19th.

But getting Cinderella doesn’t look easy. As teased in the showcase, bringing her back to the Valley will require a quest with the Fairy Godmother. And if I know my Disney Dreamlight Valley progression, that likely means we’ll need to be up-to-date on all of the Fairy Godmother’s quests before meeting Cinderella is an option. So, now is a great time to return to the Valley and get caught up ahead of Cinderella’s December debut.

Cinderella is definitely a highlight for the Winter Ball update, but she’s not the only new feature headed to the Valley. The next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will also bring in a new Dream Team feature. This lets players join up with up to 7 friends to share resources and photos, crafting their own in-game team. It’s a nice step towards more multiplayer action in the Valley.

Image courtesy of Gameloft

This rounds out the free content roadmap for 2025, which means Gameloft has also begun teasing what’s new in 2026. The first free update teaser gives us a good idea of the next few characters headed to the Valley. From the looks of it, The Lady and the Tramp will arrive in Early 2026, and Pocahontas is headed our way in Spring 2026. From there, it looks like Hercules will be making his way to the Valley. Hopefully, he doesn’t stray into Storybook Vale and run across his old nemesis, Hades.

In all, it’s looking like Disney Dreamlight Valley has some exciting new content on the way for the base game and in the form of paid DLC. Alas, still no update on the Switch 2 upgrade for the game, which was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. For now, you can enjoy the base game and its expansions on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the original Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

