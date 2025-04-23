Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Pricing for New Star Wars Collection

The latest update is now live for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it adds a whole bunch of free content. Players can look forward to a new Realm, 2 new characters that can join the Valley, new quests, and more. However, those willing to part with some Moonstones will also be able to snag additional content starting today. As revealed by Gameloft earlier this month, today’s update includes the first content in the game based on the Star Wars franchise. If you want to make your Valley look like a Galaxy far, far away, there are a handful of new options, and we’re got a breakdown of what each item costs, and what it includes.

R2-D2- 2,500 Moonstones

Naboo Villa Bundle- 3,750 Moonstones

Naboo Interior Furniture Bundle- 2,500 Moonstones

r2-d2 is now available in disney dreamlight valley

The Naboo Villa Bundle offers a new house design meant to evoke the planet from the prequels. Players that purchase the bundle will not only receive the house design, but also the Naboo Villa Wallpaper and the Naboo Villa Flooring. Players can deck out their new digs with the Naboo Interior Furniture Bundle, which includes the Naboo Holotable, Naboo Bed, Naboo Fireplace, Naboo Table, Naboo Chair, Naboo Sofa, Naboo Windows, and Naboo Decor. Players that just want a Droid companion can simply purchase R2-D2.

Basically, if you’re going to want the whole Star Wars experience in the game, you’re going to have to spend 8,750 Moonstones. Given what Moonstones cost in the game, that’s pretty steep. Players will have to decide for themselves whether they want to pick up all of these items, or pick and choose. However, players can always save these Premium Shop bundles so they don’t get refreshed, allowing them to use the time to bank up free Moonstones. As of this writing, these are the only Star Wars items available in the Premium Shop, but we know that more content is on the way.

At some point, Disney Dreamlight Valley will also be adding Jedi robes for the player, as well as a Lightsaber hand accessory. The Premium Shop says that it will refresh in 6 days, so it’s probably safe to assume that these items will be added next week. That would line up with what we heard during the initial announcement, which said the new content will be released in time for Star Wars Day on May 4th. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Now that the first Star Wars content has been made available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it will be interesting to see what comes next. No characters from the franchise have been added just yet, but a previous survey hinted that we could see the arrival of Grogu at some point. With The Mandalorian & Grogu set to release in theaters next year, it’s possible we could see the developers plan something to coincide.

Do you plan on buying any of this Star Wars content in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What Star Wars characters would you like to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!