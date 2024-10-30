Disney Dreamlight Valley Giving Out Free In-Game Costume for Halloween

People love to dress up as Disney characters. It’s a fact of life, and it doesn’t matter if it’s Halloween, or any other day of the year. Disney Dreamlight Valley is now giving players the chance to dress up as one of the most iconic characters in Disney history: the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! The best part is, this special bonus is completely free, and can be obtained through the Premium Shop through November 8th. It’s unclear if the costume will ever make a comeback after that, or if it will eventually return as a paid item. Regardless, players should take advantage while it’s available.

An image of the in-game costume can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the announcement, several Disney Dreamlight Valley players noted on social media that the Evil Queen costume showed up briefly in Scrooge’s Store before being removed. When that happened, many fans assumed it would come back in the Premium Shop as an item that could only be acquired using Moonstones. The fact that it was brought to the Premium Shop with a price of zero Moonstones has been met with widespread approval from players. It’s certainly a nice surprise, and it’s likely we’ll see a lot of people taking advantage of this deal.

While Disney Dreamlight Valley features content based on a lot of Disney properties, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been somewhat neglected since the game’s launch. The movie doesn’t have its own Realm, and none of the characters from the film can move into the Valley; we don’t even have an attraction based on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ride! It’s possible we could see all of that change at some point in the future, as the developers are constantly looking into new characters and content to add. However, this costume seems like a great way to celebrate one of Disney’s most important films in the meantime. While this is technically for Halloween, there’s no real reason you can’t wear it in the game all the time!

RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Survey Hints at Star Wars and Muppets Content

Yesterday, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft revealed a lot of new information about content coming to the game in the near future. During the livestream, viewers were also provided several codes for free avatar items. If you happened to miss the stream, you can get a free jacket (DDVJJACKET2024), a free hair bow (DDVBOWHB2024), and free socks (DDVSOCKS2024). Unlike the free costume based on the Evil Queen, these items are not redeemed through the Premium Shop; the codes must be entered in the Help section found under Settings in the game’s menu. We don’t know when (or if) these codes will expire, so fans should take advantage sooner rather than later.

Are you planning to snag this free costume in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Would you like to see more content from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!