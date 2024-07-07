Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals How to Get Free Inside Out 2 Content

Inside Out 2 arrived in theaters last month, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating the occasion in a couple of different ways. While we haven’t seen any characters from the movie added to the valley, players can now snag some free items in the game inspired by the film. By claiming the code IO22024, players will automatically receive four free mood bracelets that can be worn by their character in the game. Readers should note that the first two parts of the code are letters and not numbers. At this time, we do not know of an expiration date for the code.

How to Redeem a Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley will occasionally offer codes for free items, but it happens infrequently, so players can’t be blamed for not knowing how to redeem them. To claim this free offer, players must go into the main menu and head to the Settings section. There, under Help, players will find a section where players can enter a code for redemption. Once the code has been correctly claimed, the player will receive a notification to check their in-game mailbox, where the rewards can be found in a letter marked “Memory Mania Event.” The bracelets are based on Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy.

While players are redeeming that code, they can also do so for codes for several pride related items, which went live late last month. Those codes have no expiration date, and include eight different themed color bundles. Those codes are PRIDEGLEAM24, PRIDEILLUMINATE24, PRIDESHINE24, PRIDESHIMMER24, PRIDEGLOW24, PRIDERADIATE24, PRIDEBRIGHT24, and PRIDEBRIGHT24.

Inside Out 2 Memory Mania Event

In addition to the code for free bracelets, Disney Dreamlight Valley is also hosting an in-game event inspired by Inside Out 2. The Memory Mania Event went live alongside the game’s most recent update, and allows players to unlock new animal companions inspired by the film’s various emotions. Inside Out 2 puts a major focus on Riley’s passion for hockey, and the event similarly centers around this. To participate in the event, players must search the valley and Realms to collect Riley’s hockey gear, birthday cakes, and trophies.

The Memory Mania Event will only last through July 17th, so fans hoping to participate have a limited time left to do so.

