Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11 Live, Launch Trailer Released

After a long wait, Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11 should now be live on all platforms. The Lucky Dragon update is free to all players, and features a number of quality-of-life improvements as well as some bug fixes. However, the major highlight is new content based on the movie Mulan. The film's eponymous character can now move into the valley, and so can Mushu. Players can immediately tell if their game has been updated to the latest version, as a new load screen has been added, featuring the new characters. Mulan and Mushu can be unlocked by visiting a new Realm based on the animated movie, and completing the accompanying tasks.

To celebrate Update 11's arrival, Gameloft has released an all-new trailer, which showcases a lot of the game's new content. In the trailer, fans can get a closer look at the new Realm, as well as a glimpse at some of the newly added Star Path options. The trailer can be found below.

As revealed earlier in the month, the new Star Path is also heavily based on Mulan. The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path includes lots of interesting items based on the movie, including a Cri-Kee onesie for the player, a Legendary Sword, and more. As usual, some items from the Star Path can be obtained without spending anything, but the best items are reserved for those that purchase the Premium Path, which can be obtained for 2,500 Moonstones.

While Mulan is getting the majority of the focus in today's update, June 26th happens to be 626 Day, and Lilo and Stitch fans can celebrate in a couple of ways. The game's current DreamSnaps challenge is all about submitting a Stitch-inspired ensemble. The Moonstones players acquire by participating can then be spent on a new Stitch-inspired bundle in the Premium Shop. The Island Getaway House Bundle includes a house based on Lilo's, a Sun-and-Surf style for Stitch, and several other items inspired by the movie. There's even an Island Surf Glider, which can be used when gliding through the valley! A glimpse at the new bundle can be found in the trailer around the 00:50 mark.

