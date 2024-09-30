Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Season Theme, and When We Can Expect More Details

A new season of Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming soon, and it will see the arrival of Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King. Today, Gameloft announced a name for the new season, which will be titled Jungle Getaway. This season will see players revisit The Lion King Realm, and the narrative will center around a new creature called Night Mites. Night Mites will have some kind of connection to both Night Thorns and the Forgotten. Details are slim right now, but we won't have to wait long to learn more; additional details will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 3rd when a new Developer Update Video is released!

Back in August, Gameloft said that the October update will be on the smaller side, focused more on bug fixes and quality of life improvements, as opposed to new content. It remains to be seen just how small this update might actually be, but hopefully fans will still have a lot to look forward to. Going off past developer updates, it's a safe bet that Jungle Getaway should be released next week. The new season will be accompanied by a new Star Path, and while Gameloft has not revealed what the Star Path theme will be, the company has offered some hints at items players will be able to earn.

Interestingly enough, Timon and Pumbaa were first teased by Gameloft all the way back in January of this year. The company put out a survey asking players about potential pairs of characters that could be added to the game. Timon and Pumbaa were listed alongside Bo Peep and Rex, and Cogsworth and Lumiere. We have no way of knowing just how much Gameloft weighed fan opinion, but it's interesting to think this season's theme could have focused on entirely different characters, had the voting gone a different way!

Following the October update, there will be one last major update for 2024. That does not have a set release window, but will likely arrive in late November or early December, and will see the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. No additional details are known at this time.

