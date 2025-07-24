Disney Dreamlight Valley Offers New Release Window for Next Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are eagerly awaiting information about the game’s next major update. An official release date has not been announced just yet, but it looks like fans aren’t going to be waiting too much longer. Gameloft has released a short teaser video that features the game’s current roadmap. Where the original roadmap featured language that indicated the next update will be released in summer, the video now shows that changing to “coming soon.” That seems to suggest that we’ll be getting some kind of substantial information over the next week or two, and the actual update should be arriving sometime in early August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the second tease we’ve seen for the new Disney Dreamlight Valley update over the last few days. Earlier this week, Gameloft released a new image for the summer update, which seemed to imply that players will be seeing five new characters added. That makes sense given the new theme, but it would also be the most that have ever been added in a single update. However, nothing has been officially announced, as of this writing. The short teaser revealing the updated release window can be found in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

We’re feeling ALL the emotions thinking about what’s coming soon…👀 pic.twitter.com/jbuv11wWw9 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) July 24, 2025

Right now, actual details about the summer update are pretty scant. We know that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be adding some kind of content based on Pixar’s Inside Out, but we don’t know anything more specific than that. It looks like all five of Riley’s emotions from the first movie will be added, but we don’t know how they’ll join the Valley exactly. Even with a diverse cast of Disney characters, the developers find some way to make everything fit from a narrative perspective. As the actual release of the update gets closer, we should start to get some details in that regard. Hopefully Gameloft finds a way to make it work in a way that satisfies fans of the game and movies.

Beyond that, everything else about the update is a mystery. We know nothing about the next Star Path, or any quality of life changes that are coming. Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s new update should also have some bug fixes, which we can expect to see detailed in some patch notes. However, those likely won’t arrive until a day or two ahead of the update itself.

Traditionally speaking, Disney Dreamlight Valley updates tend to be released on Wednesdays, and they usually arrive about a week or two after Gameloft releases a video breaking down all of the new content. That means we can likely expect the summer update to be released on August 6th or August 13th. That’s purely conjecture, but it would fit with what we’ve seen in the past. It’s possible we could see the developer update video as soon as next week, but fans will have to wait to see what gets announced.

Are you excited for the next major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What content are you most hoping to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!