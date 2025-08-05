Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Next Star Path Rewards

A new free update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley sometime this summer, and Gameloft is clearly starting to get things in line ahead of its arrival. Following some teases over the last few weeks, the developer has released a new trio of teasers for the next Star Path, which will presumably launch alongside the new update. As we’ve seen in the past, these teases are all in the form of emoji pairs, which have been shared on the game’s official X/Twitter account. Each pair should line up with a corresponding item, or help clue us into the theme.

The first pair of emojis includes a guitar and a musical note. The second set includes a pair of sunglasses alongside the face of a fox. The third and final pair is a sun with rays and a soft ice cream cone. There’s clearly some kind of theme meant to evoke the summer season, but it’s really tough to determine what the plan is. The second hint could be some kind of a connection to Nick Wilde from the Zootopia movies, but it’s more likely tied to some kind of animal companion. However, it’s impossible to say for sure. Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the hints in the post embedded below.

It's that time! Can you guess from these emojis what our upcoming Star Path theme is?



🎸🎵

🕶️🦊

☀️🍦 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 5, 2025

As of this writing, Gameloft has not announced when the new free update will be released in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We know that it’s coming at some point in the month of August, but a specific date has yet to be revealed. It’s clearly coming soon though, as the developers have started to tease some content and changes players can expect beyond the new Star Path theme. For example, one quality of life improvement that will be added is diagonal fencing, which should be good news for those in search of new customization options.

The biggest thing we know for sure about the new update is that it will have something to do with Pixar’s Inside Out series. There has been a lot of speculation about how the game will handle that content, and which characters we can expect from the movies. Typically speaking, updates don’t add more than two new characters. However, some fans have wondered if we can expect all five of Riley’s emotions from the first movie. Gameloft seemed to be hinting at just that recently, but it’s possible they could start with Joy and Sadness and eventually add the rest, if there’s enough interest.

It’s clear that we’ll have some answers to all of our Disney Dreamlight Valley questions soon enough. Gameloft is building to some kind of an announcement, and we can surely expect a breakdown video offering full details about what to expect. For now though, fans are just going to have to keep speculating about what’s in store.

Are you looking forward to the next Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path? What are you hoping to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!