Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have a Limited Time to Grab a Disney Parks Freebie

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s release in 2022, the game has featured a number of references to the Disney Parks. Most notably, the developers have offered players plenty of ways to decorate their Valley with rides and attractions based on the real ones found at the parks. These have been offered through both Star Paths and through the Premium Shop, and they usually have one thing in common: you have to part with some precious Moonstones if you want to obtain them. Thankfully, the game has a new freebie that can be claimed, and players don’t have to spend anything to get it. The catch is, it can only be claimed for a limited time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free item in question is an Anniversary Banner Lamppost, meant to resemble those that can be seen right now in Disneyland. This year happens to be the park’s 70th anniversary, and it’s being offered for free. Players can snag it for themselves by accessing the Premium Shop in the game before August 6th. The banner is listed on the Premium Shop like any other item you would find, but with a listed cost of 0 Moonstones. For anyone looking to pay tribute to the iconic park in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s a nice way to do so without breaking the bank.

image courtesy of disney, gameloft

Fans of Disneyland that don’t mind parting with some Moonstones can find some other neat options in the Premium Shop right now. Notably, the Haunted Mansion house style is back, offering players a chance to be the location’s 1000th inhabitant. As an alternate style, the bundle also offers the Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion, which is covered in pumpkins, Santa hats, and wreaths. That bundle costs 3,750 Moonstones. The Disney Parks entry has also made a comeback, and can be purchased for 1,750 Moonstones.

The 70th anniversary of Disneyland is a pretty big deal. As the original Disney Park, it’s the one that led to everything that came after, including the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s California Adventure, Hollywood Studios, and more. Unsurprisingly, the anniversary has already resulted in a lot of merchandise celebrating the occasion, including special Marvel Spider-Bots, Star Wars Droids, and more. It’s nice to see the anniversary celebration extended to Disney Dreamlight Valley, even if it’s just through a small freebie.

A new freebie is a nice announcement for Disney Dreamlight Valley players, but it’s not quite the announcement many fans are currently waiting for. The game’s next free update should be arriving at some point in the month of August, but the developers have yet to announce a specific date, only noting that it’s “coming soon.” We know that the update will add some kind of content based on Pixar’s Inside Out movies, but no one knows exactly what to expect. One of the big questions at the moment is just which characters will be appearing from the films but we don’t have any concrete answers at the moment.

Do you plan on claiming this freebie in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What other Disney Parks items would you like to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!