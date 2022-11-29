Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases Mysterious New Teaser

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a big update coming next week, but developer Gameloft has started to tease some kind of announcement this week, as well. The game's official Twitter account released a new Tweet today containing four emojis and a date of November 30th. The emojis in question are a compass, a down arrow, a map, and a rocket ship, in that order. Unfortunately, the developer did not offer any other information, so Dreamlight Valley fans are just going to have to try their best to figure it out over the next two days!

The teaser for Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🧭⤵️🗺️🚀 – 11/30/2022 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 28, 2022

It's possible Gameloft could reveal more information about the Toy Story update on Wednesday, or this could be something else entirely. Some fans are guessing it might mean the launch of a new area or biome. Others have speculated it might have something to do with the 2002 movie Treasure Planet. Whatever Gameloft is teasing, the Tweet above has kicked off a whole lot of speculation, and fans are trying desperately to decipher the clues.

Disney Dreamlight Valley released back in September, and has quickly found a passionate audience. The life-sim game will be going free-to-play at some point next year, but it's currently available on PC and consoles in early access. What that means is that players can only play Disney Dreamlight Valley by purchasing a founder's pack, or by checking out the game via Xbox Game Pass. Fans have been starving for new content since the release of the game's Scar update last month, but the Toy Story content is set to arrive on December 6th, so fans should have plenty to keep them occupied soon.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you had a chance to play Disney Dreamlight Valley yet? What do you think this Tweet is trying to tease? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!