Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 Art Reveals New Character

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 is set to release in early June, and while Gameloft has not offered any specific date, it seems a release could be imminent. The developer has showcased a new piece of art that will likely double as the game's new loading screen. A roadmap for the game released in January hinted at content based on Cinderella, and the loading screen confirms that her Fairy Godmother will be arriving. Fittingly enough, it appears the character will have a house shaped like a pumpkin. The roadmap also indicated that "a princess races into the valley," so it's possible we'll still see Cinderella herself.

The new loading screen can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Even miracles can be found in darkness with a little bit of Dreamlight.



Uncover some of Dreamlight Valley's best-kept secrets in The Remembering – our biggest story update yet – coming in early June! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/dUkdevIk3G — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 30, 2023

While Gameloft is promising a lot more information about Update 5 this week, the developer has already revealed a handful of things players can expect to see. New items like umbrellas are being added, and players will be able to create customized furniture designs (though only beds have been confirmed thus far). Players will also be able to obtain mannequins, which can be used as both a tool for displaying different fits, as well as a convenient way to quickly change into an outfit. Update 5 will even give players the chance to add multiple houses to the valley.

All of this content sounds really promising, and could change up the game in a big way. Of course, those that play Disney Dreamlight Valley for the narrative will also have something to enjoy, as Update 5 will have the "biggest story update yet." The update is called "The Remembering" and will finally reveal exactly what caused The Forgetting. That mystery has been going since the game released in early access last year, and a lot of players will likely be excited to find out exactly where things are going. With "early June" just around the corner, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out what else will appear in the new update!

