Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Latest Free Update Adds Pocahontas, Olaf’s Museum, & More

Nothing is more exciting than getting a new character to befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But today’s Whispers in the Wind update isn’t just bringing Pocahontas and Meeko to the Valley. It’s also coming with a ton of new features, making it one of the most expansive updates we’ve recently seen for the game outside of paid DLC. The patch should be live on most platforms today, April 8th as of 9 AM ET, meaning players can jump in and get started on unlocking Pochahontas and checking out Olaf’s museum ASAP. Gameloft has confirmed that the update is slightly delayed for Switch and Switch 2, but should still arrive soon.

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Like any big free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, this patch is bringing a new Disney character to the Valley. Pocahontas herself, from the movie of the same name, will finally be available in the game. In addition to Pocahontas, players will be able to meet her companion, Meeko. But that’s not all with this one by a long shot. Whispers of the Wind also brings a new museum collection feature, Olaf’s Grand Exhibition, as well as a new Vault Rewards Star Path. Let’s dig into the details of what’s new in Disney Dreamlight Valley with today’s update.

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Today’s update is a pretty big one, with a new character, new museum, and new Star Path that lets players catch up on past rewards. To use the new Olaf’s Grand Exhibition feature, you’ll need to have unlocked Olaf in-game. As for Pocahontas, her friendship quest will require having unlocked Moana, as well as the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach biomes. For the full list of what’s new with today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley update, you can check out the official patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT

With the help of another fellow ocean adventurer, you’ll follow swirling leaves to a mysterious island, where you’ll piece together memories to bring Pocahontas to your Valley!

Pocahontas will bring her very own Yehakin back to your Valley and help you learn all about the whimsical Moontide Glow phenomenon changing the oceans.

After helping her throw a Celestial Celebration, you’ll use the starlight’s glow to craft a special bait and welcome a new companion – Meeko!

Blossom your friendship level with Pocahontas through her quests and unlock additional beautiful friendship rewards, such as her signature clothing set.

Celebrate your progress in the Valley in Olaf’s Grand Exhibition, a new hub showcasing items across the Valley’s biomes. Read more about this awesome new feature below!

Embrace nature-inspired fashion in the new Elements of Nature Star Path! Unlock lush new furniture and befriend the Hermit Garden Turtle companion!

This update also introduces Vault Rewards, a new Star Path feature that lets you earn select rewards from previous Star Paths by completing Routine Duties. Read more about this exciting new Star Path feature below!

From April 29 to May 19, explore the Spring Floating Festival for new puzzles and rewards.

From May 27 to June 9, the Troves of Treasure event returns — follow rippling waters to uncover hidden notes and earn golden rewards.

Add a splash of color with the new Colors of Nature Collection, which will contain the Natural Pergola Set as well as new looks for Goofy’s Stall, the Wishing Well, two unique swirling wind leaves effects, and an adorable new companion — Percy from Disney’s Pocahontas!

You’ll also want to keep an eye out on the Scrooge McDuck Store for brand new items – See details below!

Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Apple Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or access to the Premium Shop.

OLAF’S GRAND EXHIBITION

To access this new feature, you will need to have unlocked Olaf, from Disney’s Frozen.

Welcome to Olaf’s Grand Exhibition! A new place where you can relive your Disney Dreamlight Valley experience and display your grand collection!

Upon entering the Grand Exhibition you’ll find yourself in the impeccable lobby, complete with a miniature replica of the Valley. Here, you will find your host, Olaf, and various doors leading to display rooms featuring various exhibitions.

Each room will correspond to a specific biome in your base game Valley. At its inauguration, the Grand Exhibition will have two rooms on display: the Peaceful Meadow, and Dazzle Beach. More rooms will be arriving in future updates.

Each room will consist of three grand displays: a story Diorama, a tranquil Aquarium, and a lively Habitat. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to add to these displays and unlock them for your own valley!

Diorama

To unlock, you will need to display a collection of biome-specific flowers.

You can then complete the Blueprint panels to add biome-specific storyline elements to a Diorama.

Aquarium

To unlock, you will need to display a collection of biome-specific gems.

You can then fill an Aquarium with biome-specific fish.

Habitat

To unlock, you will need to display a collection of biome-specific foods.

You can then fill a Habitat with biome-specific companions.

We’re so excited to finally have a place in the Valley where you can display your collections and view your achievements!

IMPROVEMENTS

PERFORMANCE

In this update, Disney Dreamlight Valley will see up to an additional 5 fps boost on the Nintendo Switch! This means players with the most decorated Valleys will see up to 20% faster frame rates following optimizations.

STAR PATH

Star Path Vault Rewards

These brand-new reward paths will exist on top of the current ones!

Rewards found in the Vault will be made up of previous Star Path rewards you might have missed.

If you already own a specific reward in the Vault, it will be marked as such and, in its place, you will receive a random Red Chest.

Premium Star Path players will have access to additional Vault rewards that are reimagined versions of previous rewards.

Vault rewards are unlocked linearly and only require the completion of Routine Duties.

For every three Routine Duties completed, you will unlock one Vault reward.

Star Path Rewards

The “Bonus Rewards” sub-menu has been removed.

Bonus Rewards are now visible in the general “Rewards” screen. These rewards have been highlighted to be visually distinct from the regular rewards.

The “Rewards” screen now also includes a grid toggle, rewards type and DreamSnaps tags for all reward previews.

CRAFTING

Crafting and Uncrafting Station Menus

Crafting and Uncrafting Station menus now use the same categories as the furniture menu and the Scrooge Shop Delivery menu.

We’ve also added sections for Quest and Event Crafting Recipes.

We added search and filters to both these menus.

DECORATING

Group Mode Selector

When you’re outside: + 50% size

When you’re inside: increased size to be able to cover the largest room size (roughly + 130%)

We’ve also improved selection zone visibility over water.

Fencing and Path Categories

Some changes have been made to the items found in the Fencing and Path categories that more accurately reflect the Fencing and Path systems.

MISC

Scrooge Store

Starting this update, you can now expect to see exquisite new clothing items hit the shelves in Scrooge’s Store, like a Blue and White Cottage Dress, a Violet Ombre Strapless Gown, a Violet Ombre Sleeved Gown, a Jewel-Toned Cottage Dress, and more!

New furniture items will also become available once Pocahontas has joined your Valley!

Reward Screen

We’ve revamped animations for when you collect in-game rewards!

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in “The Trial of Virtue” quest where it might not have registered that the knight and dragon were in the correct position. After loading into the Valley, the step to place furniture items in “The Trial of Virtue” will not progress automatically. To continue, you’ll need to re-enter the Trial area.

Fixed an issue in the “An Alarming Development” quest where the alarm clocks would not register as being in the Inventory.

Fixed an issue in the “Ghost Town” quest where the game could freeze when talking to Scrooge.

Fixed an issue in the “You Have Mail!” Quest where you could become stuck at the “Water the Mini Boutique in Daisy’s House” step.

Fixed an issue in the “Trouble in Paradise” quest where you couldn’t give Mochas to Daisy.

Fixed an issue in “The Great Blizzard” where the quest would not progress due to the Ice Sculpture Flower showing as a broken 2×2 item in the Inventory.

Fixed an issue in “The Decay of Fashion” quest where you were prompted to gather materials to repair the Bell Tower even after it had already been built.

Fixed an issue in the “Guts & Glory” quest where Hades doesn’t move on the follow Hades step.

Fixed an issue in the Lady and the Tramp realm quests where Lady goes back to the alley after following the scent trail to Tramp.

Fixed an issue in the Lady and the Tramp realm quests where it may be difficult to talk to Lady as she’s locked to a certain position.

Fixed an issue where some quest item icons were missing from the Beauty and the Beast realm quests.

Fixed an issue where the screen would flash and you could get stuck while exiting Edit Mode.

Fixed an issue when using Group Mode on items that contain a sub-grid.

Fixed an issue with Group Mode where the cursor was offset upon selecting items.

Fixed an issue where Red Chests were giving expansion items, even if you didn’t own the expansion.

Fixed an issue where the Pluto Companion would not automatically play their celebration animation near the Pet Playgrounds (Playful Companion Pinwheel, Pixar Companion Ball and Fuzzy Friend Companion Dish.)

Fixed an issue where some crafted items would incorrectly show up in the Scrooge catalog.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t buy Eric’s blueprints due to an error “NoPriceForItem”.

Fixed an issue where the Track All Duties button had to be held much longer in the Routine Duties section compared to the regular Duties section.

Fixed an issue in the DreamSnaps menu where the Check submission/Vote Now pop-up triggers, and the dropdown list could close/open at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Wrought Iron Streetlamp variants had different grid footprints.

Fixed an issue where the greenhouse bench could be used under the Stained Glass Greenhouse Frame even if they came from the same set.

Fixed an issue where your Avatar had no collision with Piano Bench in the Lady and Tramp House.

Fixed an issue where some objects couldn’t be interacted with while mounted on a horse.

Fixed an issue where some furniture couldn’t be selected in Group Mode.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to group stalls and several buildings together.

Fixed an issue where if you were playing on PlayStation, you were sometimes experiencing a crash with the CE-34878-0 error code.

Fixed an out of memory issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 to crash.

Fixed an issue in the Lady and the Tramp realm where the interaction radius of the table in the alley was too small.

Fixed an issue where the Arendellian Riding Helmet could make your Avatar bald.

Fixed an issue where the Green Hideout Rug didn’t match its icon.

Fixed an issue where the Potted Palm item became invisible.

Fixed an issue where the Slate Stone Path had no icon in the Uncrafting Station.

Fixed an issue where the Rainbow Rose Glass Breezeway appeared in the Crafting category of the Collection menu but not in the Crafting menu.

Fixed an issue in the Collection menu where the shortcut indicators when viewing a photo in the Photo Gallery were stretched.

Fixed an issue in the Star Path UI where it did not mention that you needed to hold T to Track all Duties.

Fixed an issue where some of the items from the Alice in Wonderland collection were displayed as locked in the Scrooge Delivery menu.

Fixed an issue where the text box was too dark when changing the Forgotten’s name.

Fixed an issue where the Male Avatar’s neck and shoulders were covered in stretched spots when wearing the Giselle Costume.

Fixed an issue where the Stylish Sailor Pants had visual issues on the Male Avatar.

Fixed an issue where the Lady Edwardian Ensemble was clipping with all inner Necklaces.

Fixed an issue when playing on Apple Arcade, where the replay option was available on Touchscreen even though the Quest Puzzle had not yet been completed for the 1st time.

Various translation fixes.

What are you most excited to check out in today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!