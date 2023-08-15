Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Squashes Key DreamSnaps Bugs, Patch Notes

A few weeks ago, Disney Dreamlight Valley released its DreamSnaps update, which added several bits of new content to the popular game. However, many players were having issues with the new patch, including an initialization error that was preventing players from updating the game. As you'd expect, this issue was very frustrating for players wanting to jump into the new content, but today the team at Gameloft has issued a new hotfix that addresses that issue and several others that have been plaguing Disney Dreamlight Valley since DreamSnaps was released last month.

Obviously, the initialization error is the biggest fix, but it's far from the only one. Several smaller bugs have been squashed out of Disney Dreamlight Valley with this update, including things like items placed in Furniture Mode disappearing from a game before being reset to where you originally had them. And, because of how annoying these issues have been for players, Gameloft has announced that Disney Dreamlight Valley players will receive a gift of 1,000 Moonstones. As of this writing, that gift should be in your in-game mail already.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available in early access on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. You can find the full patch notes for this hotfix below.

BUG FIXES:

- Fixed additional causes of Initialization Error #201.

- Fixed an issue in which the Dreamsnaps menu would not appear in the Event tab for some Xbox players.

- Fixed an issue in which items placed in Furniture Mode would occasionally disappear and be reset to their original locations after leaving the menu.

- Fixed an issue in which some players found one of their in-game houses completely empty after updating to the DreamSnaps Update.

- "Boss Up" quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the game from registering the mystical sword after it was picked up, preventing progress in the quest.

- Implemented further improvements to drastically reduce chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty with no applicable submissions to vote on.

- Fixed an issue which prevented the "new item" notification from disappearing after viewing the WALL·E Dream Bundle.

- Fixed an issue which caused DreamSnaps progression rewards to appear for sale in Scrooge McDuck's Store.

- Fixed an issue in which some players did not receive chest rewards for their participation in a DreamSnaps challenge.

- Fixed an issue in which using a quest item on a keyhole with the right mouse button would occasionally cause the player's inventory to behave strangely, eating a different food item from the one selected.

- Adjusted the DreamSnaps logo on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt.

- Various additional bug fixes.